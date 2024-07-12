Daisy Edgar-Jones has been pulling out some seriously good red carpet looks this week while she promoted her upcoming film, Twisters. The movie, in which she stars alongside Glen Powell, comes out in theaters on July 17th.

Until then, Edgar-Jones is quickly becoming a fashion favorite with each new look that she wears out. The actor has been working with celebrity stylist Dani Michelle (who has previously styled Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, etc.), to achieve her show stopping press tour looks. And good thing that these two met, because it truly seems like Edgar-Jones and Michelle are a fashion match made in heaven.

Daisy’s Gucci Sideboob Moment

The actor wore a white Gucci gown (she’s a brand ambassador) to the LA movie premiere yesterday, July 11th. The column dress featured a draped cowl neck with a scoop back cutout. The cut was so slim that it subtly accentuated Edgar-Jones’ sideboob — a bold move for the rising star. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit detail that showed off her long legs and matching strappy sandals with every step that she took.

For accessories, Edgar-Jones wore gold Tiffany & Co statement earrings, chunky rings, and a gorgeous matching bracelet (the style is so on-trend right now).

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lila Seeley/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

She wore her signature windswept bangs out while the rest of her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. For makeup, her artist, Jo Baker opted to keep things simple with a bare spider lash look and a nude lip.

Daisy’s Lace Bra Top

Keeping up with her It girl style, Edgar-Jones wore another all white look a few days prior while in Miami in between press events. This time, it was an Elie Saab lace bra (which she wore as a top) from the brand’s Spring 2024 runway collection. She paired the bra with a Y2K-style skinny neck scarf and a pair of high-waist ivory trousers.

She wore dainty silver jewelry and her hair down to complete the look.

I can’t wait to see what other amazing designer looks Edgar-Jones and Michelle will pull off together.