Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore A Naked Chainmail Dress At The Oscars

Daisy Edgar-Jones has an affinity for rocking up on red carpets in bedazzled outfits. From her shimmering Oscar de la Renta dress at the 2022 Met Gala to the ice blue Gucci gown at the 2022 BAFTAs, Edgar-Jones knows how to shine like a star. And she certainly did just that at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The Where The Crawdads Sing star took to the blue carpet in a nude bodysuit with a sheer black-netted overlay by Gucci adorned with diamonds and crystals from top to bottom. Accentuated at the neckline with a chunky choker detail of diamonds, Edgar-Jones paired the outfit with teardrop earrings by Cartier, a Vacheron Constantin watch, and black strappy Gucci heels. The Gucci dress is from the fashion house’s Fall ‘23 collection but is unavailable to buy just yet.

While the actor wasn’t at the main ceremony, she found her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal during the after-party. The duo shared an adorable reunion by taking a black and white selfie together, much like they did during the 2022 Met Gala that they attended together. “More met with my best mate,” she captioned the photo, which she shared on Instagram at the time. Edgar-Jones and Mescal have remained close since their time together on Normal People, with Mescal calling her his “best friend” when accepting a BAFTA for his role on the hit series. “I want to dedicate this to Daisy, who is the best scene partner and one of the best people I know,” he said.

Mescal was in attendance at the Academy Awards, having been nominated for Best Actor for his role in the coming-of-age drama Aftersun, something he found unbelievable. “This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun,” he said in a statement. “To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful.