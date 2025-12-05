If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then Dakota Johnson is a total girl’s girl to her core. On Dec. 4, she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia while wearing a whopping 95 carats of diamonds. Yes, you read that right — 95.

On Dec. 4, the Materialists star wore such incredible pieces from Chopard’s vault, you’d be forgiven for hardly noticing her gown’s plunging neckline, cut-outs, and slit.

The next night, she freed herself of the heavy pile of jewels and stepped out bling-free in a sheer white lace gown.

Both looks were slays. Behold:

Dakota’s Cutout LBD

The film fête tapped Johnson, alongside the likes of Jessica Alba and Ana de Armas, to be “In Conversation” speakers, sharing all sorts of insights and stories about their craft. Beyond that role, she also attended other events during the week-long celebration, including the premiere of boxing biopic Giant on Dec. 4.

She wore a black strapless column gown with a deep, deep V-neck — practically to her waist. Custom-made by Alessandra Rich, it also featured horizontal hip cut-outs and a center slit. The gap allowed Johnson to flaunt her sleek pumps with each step.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The real stars of the show, however, were her impressive diamonds: rings, chandelier earrings, and an intricate bib necklace. The breakdown goes like this, according to Natural Diamonds, an industry organization:

Necklace:

37.49 carats of round-cut diamonds

30.78 carats of pear-cut diamonds

11.76 carats of oval-cut diamonds

1.01 carats of emerald-cut diamonds

Earrings:

4.18 carats of pear-cut diamonds

3.80 carats of round-cut diamonds

1.84 carats of oval-cut diamonds

1.60 carats of emerald-cut diamonds

Ring:

1.21 carats of round-cut diamonds

0.89 carats of pear-cut and oval-cut diamonds

0.65 carats of emerald-cut diamonds

The cost is unknown, which may be a blessing. We don’t want anyone fainting.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From LBDs To LWDs

To attend the Women in Cinema event on Dec. 5, Johnson traded her LBD for an LWD, opting for a look from Chemena Kamali’s Chloé Fall 2025 collection. Unlike the Fifty Shades of Grey actor’s typical minimalist silhouettes, this dress embodied the brand’s free-spirited romanticism. Crafted in see-through white lace, the flowy number featured a plunging neckline, frilly sleeves, and a floor-grazing skirt. It also had a peplum around the waist, and two ruffles giving her hips an exaggerated look.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both slays.