As brides-to-be well know, wedding season is fast approaching. If you’re one of them, and are currently prepping for a summertime ceremony, I implore you: look no further for inspiration.

Dakota Johnson recently posed for Bustle’s March 2024 cover and the resulting photos would make even the most seasoned wedding photographer’s heart skip a beat. Shot in the hills of California, the actor lounged on a mountain meadow at golden hour.

The visuals look like the aftermath of an intimate garden wedding; with crystal-covered shift dresses, breezy ivory gowns, and vintage floral couches, the photos will undoubtedly dominate wedding mood boards for years to come.

Dakota’s Fringed Gown

Though just a dress on Johnson, her playful white gown could easily fall into the “wedding dress” category for a nontraditional bride. Crafted from dozens of ivory circles, the A.W.A.K.E. Mode number (shoppable here) features a floaty skirt made of geometric fringe.

Simple and modern, but compelling at the same time, this airy design has “outdoor wedding” written all over it — just imagine that skirt fluttering in a summer breeze.

Dakota’s Crystal Mini Dress

Though Johnson donned several ethereal outfits for the Bustle spread, her cover look was undeniably the hero. Vaguely ’60s-inspired, the mod dress featured a boxy shape, an ultra-low neck, and the era’s signature short hemline.

Its powdery, seafoam hue, another 1960s relic, gives the imagery an undeniably dreamy feel — you can practically hear Taylor Swift’s “Lover” playing in the background (fitting, given that Johnson proudly identified herself as a Swiftie in the coinciding interview).

The real excitement, however, comes from its embellishment. The Gucci design is completely covered in an intricate, flower-shaped crystal pattern, similar to that of a glitzy wedding dress.

Brides, bookmark this story and thank me later.