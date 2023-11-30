These days, the only thing harder than finding a partner to marry is finding the perfect dress in which to be wed. And although the former is difficult due to a of lack of options, the latter is difficult for the opposite reason.

More than ever before, bridal fashion is expanding beyond your typical lace and tulle to include trends straight from the most prestigious runways. This year in particular, brides are getting a taste of high-fashion flair at every budget.

The proof was in the puffy white pudding at New York Bridal Fashion Week, during which designers showed far more than the standard ball gowns, and a few overarching themes ruled coming collections. Cool-girl details, like feathery fringe, cascading pearls, and pastel shades were in abundance, as well as feminine-focused accents like bow details, rosettes, and cream puff sleeves worthy of Cinderella herself.

In a sea of all-white everything, these wedding dress trends stand out. Read on for the very best styles to consider if you’re hoping to say “I do” to a gown (and a spouse) in 2024.

2024’s Biggest Bridal Trends

Courtesy of Cult Gaia; Vera Wang; Bronx & Banco/Getty; Julie Vino.

Nothing serves drama quite like an evening glove — and when better to serve said drama than on your wedding day? Almost every bridal designer who sent dresses down a New York Bridal Fashion Week runway (Bronx & Banco, Vera Wang, and Julie Vino, to name a few) managed to work in a few pairs of this practical yet glamorous accessory.

Options truly run the gamut: Long, satin, elbow-length styles are a classic, while lace and embellished designs allow brides to add whimsy. Just cut a slit on the ring finger of your left glove, so your diamond can have its moment totally unobstructed.

Courtesy of Hanifa; Jenny Yoo; Nadia Manjarrez; Victor & Rolf.

If 2023 has taught us anything, it’s that almost every ensemble can be improved by adding a bow. The coquette accent is tidy yet playful, elegant yet youthful. Some might argue that the look is so saccharine, it boarders on punk — girlish to the point of rebellion.

The addition of a sweet ribbon detail — or a massive bow affixed to a shoulder — can put a trend-forward twist on simpler bridal styles. Although literal bows were quite popular this season, Honor NYC took things a step further, embroidering bow imagery for a similarly femme feel. It also added tiny ribbon bows to veils — a darling detail also worth considering.

Courtesy of KYHA Studios; Rime Arodaky; Willowby; Wiederhoeft.

If you’ve ever flipped through the pages of a magazine and thought: If they made that in white, it would be my wedding dress — this category is for you. Designers are veering away from the concept of traditional bridal silhouettes in a big way, instead creating fashion-forward styles that don’t directly scream “bride.”

The shift was evident at Rime Arodaky’s NYBFW show, where it showed a mix of chic bridal ready-to-wear pieces that complement the brand’s air of effortless glamour. Meanwhile, KYHA Studios paired draped, sarong-style skirts with meticulously beaded bodysuits for it girl brides everywhere.

The result is wedding garb perfect for the nontraditionalist who still wants to feel beautiful. Dolled up with a veil, one can still achieve the full bridal fantasy, but with an editorial flair.

Courtesy of Hera Couture; Rime Arodaky; Jenny Yoo; Halfpenny London.

Bridal brands are leaning into the princesscore fantasy of it all, with round and fluffy short sleeves that evoke Cinderella-level whimsy. Voluminous puffs attached to longer sleeves, on the other hand, tend to swing more Princess Diana, for those looking to channel her famously retro aesthetic.

Even better, more and more designers are offering detachable iterations, so you can slide them on for the length of your ceremony, then slip them off when it’s time to drink and dance.

Courtesy of Hanifa; Bronx & Banco/Getty; Nadia Manjarrez; Halfpenny London.

Remember how Carrie Bradshaw thrifted a simple skirt suit for her wedding, only to nix it for the Vera Wang gown of her dreams? And then, after a lot of drama, ended up marrying at a courthouse in the original set anyway? There’s a lesson there: Wear a suit to your nuptials.

Bronx and Banco made a stellar bridal debut during NYBFW, with models traipsing around in glamorous lace suiting that really turned heads. Beyond that, labels showed suit jackets with peplum waists, stylish sets in traditionally bridal fabrics (lace, satin, and crepe), and blazer-style mini dresses paired with short veils and embellished heels.

All this to say: Tailored sets are no longer reserved solely for understated ceremonies or low-key brides — even those with OTT tastes may find themselves drawn to the trend. And while the structured silhouette works well beyond City Hall, it’s worth noting that courthouse weddings à la Bradshaw are also having a moment.

Courtesy of Justin Alexander; Hanifa; Alexandra Grecco; Milla by Lorenzo Rossi.

The mainstream’s rosette fixation has made its way onto myriad bridal designers’ mood boards. What started as an innocent rosette brooch on the occasional Carrie Bradshaw-inspired ensemble has turned into an industrywide desire to add roses to anything and everything possible.

Sometimes, the results are underwhelming, but in the bridal space, the trend really blooms, as evidenced by the floral brooches Alexandra Grecco fashions out of fabric scraps. Elsewhere, Ukrainian brand Milla Nova designed an all-gender bridal bomber covered in massive 3D florals, proving the classic rose is anything but old-fashioned.

From tulle skirts dotted with 3D roses to singular accents that elevate an otherwise minimalist silhouette, these fabric flowers have become arguably more important than the actual bridal bouquet.

Courtesy of Rebecca Vallance; Hanifa; Milla Nova; Galia Lahav.

Brides who find traditional wedding gown details a bit boring would undoubtedly say “yes” to a feathered dress. Something about this light-as-air accent feels utterly fashion-forward — and as 2024’s varying takes prove, there are a million ways to do it right.

A boa-like strip of feathers at the neckline, hemline, or down the back of a gown adds a dash of 1920s flair. A dusting of wispy marabou plumes, on the other hand, gives off a floatier feel that ethereal brides will love.

Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco; Jaclyn Whyte; Wtoo; Galia Lahav.

Bridal boleros (definition: a super-cropped jacket that can be worn to provide extra coverage) have long been a wedding day staple, especially for conservative church weddings or colder destinations.

This season, though, the look is less about functionality and more about making a sartorial statement. Designers like Alexandra Grecco, Jaclyn Whyte, and Galia Lahav are purposefully creating layering pieces that add visual interest. Think: a lace bodysuit that will give your dress an entirely new neckline or an embellished, long-sleeve shrug that you can nix in seconds.

Coutesy of LoveShackFancy; Watters; Nadia Manjarrez; Honor NYC.

The wedding world has recently veered away from the tradition of a bride in stark white. Yes, it’s a moment — but it’s not your only option, as proven by designers like Jaclyn Whyte, who showed shades of peach and pistachio for 2024.

Dreamy pastels, like blossom pink and light wisteria, allow brides to appear enchanting and utterly ethereal without foregoing their love for color. If a full pastel gown scares you, try candy-colored accents, like robin’s egg ribbons that can double as your “something blue.”

Courtesy of Bronx & Banco/Getty; Cult Gaia; Galia Lahav; Milla Nova.

Dainty pearl details have always been a beloved bridal trend, but this year’s takes up the ante. Modern options include heavy pearlescent overlays, veils speckled in pearl droplets, and aquatic gems embellishing the bust, waistline, and other parts of the gown.

Depending on design, the look can fit aesthetics ranging from beachy mermaidcore to ornate, royal cosplay. Maximalist and high-glamour brides who once gravitated toward glitzy rhinestone accents will be drawn to pearl-encrusted corsets, toppers, and the like. Meanwhile, the more understated shopper might choose a lone strand of pearls as an impactful accent.

Courtesy of Besa; Justin Alexander; Watters; KYHA Studios.

Of all the silhouettes shown on New York Bridal Fashion Week runways, the neckline most featured was the fold-over — a simple flip in the fabric that adds structure and interest. While the “simple bodice, dramatic skirt” reigns supreme when it comes to bridal, an elevated (but, yes, still simple) neckline is key for head-to-toe style. These folds fit the bill.

Brands like KYHA Studios showed more structured, origami-esque folds that lent themselves to a cleaner, more minimalist look. Others, like Besa, offer more relaxed, drapey fold-overs that give an old-school romantic feel.