Dakota Johnson Is The Queen Of The See-Through Bodice

Dakota Johnson is booked and busy as she travels to promote her latest short film, Loser Baby. But this isn’t just another film for Johnson... it also happens to be the actor’s directorial debut — which is so major for her. And a career milestone calls for some iconic fashions.

For her big moment, Johnson has been churning out some *equally* as impressive red carpet looks. As a longtime Gucci ambassador, she’s been wearing the designer every step of the way. From New York to Toronto, Johnson’s Gucci tour is only just getting started, but it’s already produced a quite revealing trend.

Dakota’s Plunging Crystal Gown

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor attended the star-studded Kering Foundation dinner in New York on Sept. 9. Before catching up with fellow celebs like Naomi Watts and Kim Kardashian, she walked the red carpet to show off her crystal encrusted ivory Gucci gown. The sparkling dress featured a plunging deep V-neck top with the Gucci logo subtly embedded throughout and a pencil-shaped bottom.

Johnson’s stylist, Kate Young, accessorized the look with pearl and diamond drop earrings by luxury jeweler, Boucheron. To give an even better view of her dramatic earrings, Johnson wore her hair pulled back.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

Johnson was spotted on her way to the event sporting a boxy, oversized black blazer over her elegant evening gown. She carried a silver mini Jackie bag by Gucci as well as matching metallic platform sandals. The whole look was a 10/10.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Lace-y Take On Fall Dressing

Just two days before, Johnson flew to Toronto to attend the premiere party for her short film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7. For the party, she wore a pale yellow and deep green lace gown from Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno’s Fall 2024 runway collection. Much like her crystalline bodice, the gown featured a very sheer top made of lace.

The dress featured multiple different fabrics like silk, chiffon and lace as well as sequined embroidery. The muted colors and mixed fabrics made for a perfectly executed fall dress. Johnson’s classic tousled brunette hair coupled with her vampy manicure added to the overall autumnal effect.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Dakota’s Gucci-Mania Moment

Earlier that day, the Loser Baby director sat down with her friend and writer of the short, Talia Bernstein, to discuss all things related to their new film at the Variety TIFF studio. For the conversation, Johnson wore another head-to-toe Gucci look. This time, she was a bit more casual with a blazer and jeans. But it wasn’t just any blazer...

Johnson’s Gucci blazer featured the brand’s iconic logo throughout. She wore the logo-filled jacket with a black top, jeans, pointed-toe slingbacks, and a gold statement necklace.

Variety/Getty Images Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2

All in all, it’s been an epic couple of days for Johnson and I am really looking forward to seeing what other Gucci looks she and Young have up their sleeves.