New York Fashion Week hasn’t *officially* begun (shows technically start on Friday, Sept. 6), but fashion insiders know the days leading up to it can be just as busy as the actual week-long affair. Designers are already throwing massive parties to ring in their latest collections with their favorite AAA-listers on the guest lists.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Dakota Johnson attended the Bulgari Studio Party in Brooklyn to celebrate the brand’s latest jewels. Fittingly, the Madame Web actor proved how much of a fashion gem she is and shut NYFW down with an unforgettably chic (and revealing) number.

Dakota’s Sheer Slip Dress

Sticking to her minimalist sensibilities, the actor wore a chocolate brown slip dress that could’ve been plucked straight from the ‘90s. The floor-length number featured two diamond panels of decadent see-through black lace that ran from her shoulders to her waist, fully exposing her breasts. The rest of her satin dress hugged her figure in a quasi-mermaid silhouette.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

As a longtime Gucci ambassador, Johnson’s show-stopping look was from the Italian label’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

Peep Her Statement Medallion

Though she wore a different designer to the Bulgari event, the 50 Shades alum adorned herself in statement pieces from the brand’s new Tubogas collection. These include a timepiece with two diamond-encrusted chainlink straps and a massive Roman coin-type medallion. The pendant, hooked to a thick chain necklace, was surrounded by a diamond-encrusted orange border and sat squarely on her bare décolletage.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Since spring, statement pendants have enjoyed a triumphant return in fashion. Unlike their previous reign in the 2010s, in which pendants slung closer to the navel, modern iterations feature a more wearable length.

She Loves An Eye-Catching Necklace

The Suspiria actor’s sense of style doesn’t veer too far from her revealing minimalist aesthetic. A scantily clad look is the norm for her. She has, however, played around with her jewels. In January, for example, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a simple LBD, which she accessorized with a humongous diamond pendant necklace.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Another NYFW slay.