Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live treated viewers to a cameo that had the internet in a frenzy. Lily Allen performed two songs from her fifth album, West End Girl, rumored to be loosely based on her real-life marriage to David Harbour. To sing “Madeline” — aka the name of the woman supposedly having an affair with her husband (in the song, at least) — Allen commissioned a special surprise guest: Dakota Johnson.

First hidden behind a sheer curtain, the 50 Shades alum cosplayed as the titular woman, sitting on a bed and reading a verse from the song. For the big reveal, Johnson walked out and pecked Allen on the cheek. More than offering a memorable performance and sending social media users into a tizzy, however, Johnson served a bold sartorial moment in nothing but lingerie.

Dakota’s Lingerie

To match the boudoir scene, which references Allen’s scathing lyrics, the Materialists star wore a look straight out of the lingerie drawer. Styled by Kate Young, she wore a sheer babydoll dress from Bode. Reminiscent of a piece from the ’20s, it featured a scalloped trim and the most diaphanous lace fabric for that exposed-undies look.

Johnson completed the ensemble with an ankle-length robe (also from Bode) awash with shiny foil appliqués, a gold anklet, purple fringe earrings from Lizzie Fortunato, and a statement emerald-clad necklace from Roxanne Assoulin.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Allen, meanwhile, looked equally risqué in a bodycon LBD with little cut-outs throughout the length of the micro-mini. To balance the spice, it was also adorned with teeny coquettecore-approved bows.

A Second Lingerie-Forward Look

Johnson made another appearance during the final bow with host Josh O’Connor, Allen, and the rest of the cast. The actor continued the lingerie-baring motif with her contrasting black brassiere visible under her see-through pink lace top with a mock neck and padded sleeves.

For a color-blocking moment — a throwback trend from the 2010s — Johnson tucked her top into ultra-high-waist midnight blue trousers.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Johnson topped off this ‘fit with sparkly shoulder-dangling earrings, lipstick in a similar rosy hue, and her signature sleek bangs.

Allen also traded her black number for color, donning a mint green mini from Saint Laurent. It featured a Y2K-esque handkerchief hem with a latte-hued lace trim, which she paired with layered necklaces and a half-up, half-down beehive.

They maximized their joint slays.