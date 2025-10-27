From showing off her granny panties on the red carpet to going sheer during New York Fashion Week, Dakota Johnson is happy to defend her penchant for naked fashion. “I really don’t care,” she recently told Vogue Germany. “I’ve been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them.”

On Oct. 26, Johnson was one of the many A-list celebs who attended Vogue’s annual Vogue World event, which was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles and embraced the Hollywood theme by displaying iconic film costumes on the runway. Naturally, Johnson dressed for the occasion in a look that was equal parts cinematic and spicy.

Dakota’s See-Through Dress

Johnson used Vogue World for her first red-carpet moment as Valentino’s newest ambassador, wearing a look straight from creative director Alessandro Michele’s debut collection for the fashion house. She wore a sleeveless column gown with a sheer, black halter-neck collar.

The collar led to a bedazzled bustier, made of 1920s-inspired pink and green floral beading, and descended into a floor-length, semi-sheer pale pink skirt featuring sequined seashell embroidery down to the hem.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Johnson’s bedazzled dress provided enough shine, she decided to add a tad more glitz with her bling, donning diamond drop earrings and silver bangles, and carrying a simple black box clutch. She completed her look with Valentino peep-toe mules, made with matching pink mesh and white snake appliqués, which she revealed from her front-row seat.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota’s Nipple-Baring Gown

A few weeks before reuniting with Michele at Valentino, Johnson wore her final Gucci look after six years of working with the fashion house. She freed the nip in a royal blue sculptural ballgown, featuring a semi-sheer, long-sleeved lace top that stretched below her navel, before unraveling into a voluminous tulle skirt.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Only a few people can pull off a naked dress like Johnson.