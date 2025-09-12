Happy New York Fashion Week to all who celebrate. After several pre-NYFW events, the official weeklong fashion fête finally commenced on Thursday, Sept. 11. And like a siren call to Hollywood’s chicest, they all came flocking to the city for a chic romp. One such star was Dakota Johnson, who attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women party Thursday night.

As expected, the Materialists star owned the night in the nakedest of all naked dresses. It’s fitting, too. One of the fashion industry’s ways of caring for women has been via skin-baring trends that flout society’s norms and celebrate bodies. (That’s why the #FreeTheNipple movement began.) Whether it was a subconscious style choice, her look made a statement.

Dakota’s See-Through Tulle Dress

As a Gucci ambassador, Johnson represented the brand at the bash, wearing a risqué LBD. It featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a hemline that slithered all the way to the floor.

Accented with decadent embellishments in the likeness of flowers and fluttering insects, the dress was also utterly translucent, putting her lingerie on full display. ICYWW, she wore undies from Fleur du Mal, including the Top Stitch Convertible Bra ($128) and the Luxe Cheeky Panty ($52).

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

The back, which featured a mini train, was just as bare, allowing for a cheeky moment.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with more Gucci accessories, including bamboo heel sandals and a Bamboo Night handbag ($3,550).

She Was Blinged Out

Aside from her undies, the only other non-Gucci pieces Johnson wore were her glitzy accessories, which were all from Jessica McCormack. She rocked the brand’s Asymmetric Cushion Emerald & Diamond Hoop Earrings, which featured over eight carats of emeralds and added a pop of color to her look, and an East-West Emerald Cut Diamond Button Back Ring with over four carats.

Like the styling pro, she is, the Fifty Shades alum also donned a Moonshine Diamond Necklace, a tennis-style piece with crescent-shaped jewels, placed over her dress. To better frame her regalia, she kept her hair in a messy updo with her bangs slightly wavy.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The thong-forward naked dress is so back.