Dakota Johnson Had A Wardrobe Malfunction During Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dakota Johnson has been turning heads while promoting her upcoming new film Daddio. On her press tour, she embraced the visible underwear trend twice in one day with two contrasting sheer looks. However, while her exposed undies were part of chic ensembles, the actor almost showed them off completely unintentionally.

During a June 19 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Johnson turned heads for a very different reason after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction, proving that even the most fashionable stars aren’t averse to the occasional mishap.

Dakota’s Stunning LBD

Walking into Kimmel’s studio, Johnson stunned in one of the most classic wardrobe staples — the little black dress.

The actor wore a form-fitting, knee-length black slip dress, adorned with metal floral charms that gave off the illusion of invisible straps.

Dakota Johnson on Jimmy Kimmel Live. YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dakota’s Wardrobe Malfunction

After Kimmel showed a clip from Daddio, Johnson was seen struggling with the invisible strap of her dress. “Part of your dress just came unhooked. You all right?” he asked.

“My dress just — it just fell off,” she replied with a laugh.

Instead of getting it fixed, Johnson simply had to hold onto the charm to avoid exposing herself. When Kimmel remarked that she only had to “hold the important part,” she handled it like a pro and put both hands to her chest. “The movie is really good,” she then joked.

Dakota’s On-Set Looks

Along with her LBD, Johnson even had looks prepared simply for entering and exiting the talk show studio. The actor was spotted arriving at Kimmel’s set in a casual outfit, pairing a cropped black cardigan and white T-shirt with baggy light blue jeans. She completed her look with a small brown belt, white kitten heels, and black sunglasses.

Dakota Johnson is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Leaving Kimmel’s studio, Johnson dressed as if she were en route to a business meeting, changing into an all-white pantsuit. Her extra-long blazer, draped over extra flowy white pants, almost reached her knees, while her olive green shoulder bag provided the perfect contrast.

Dakota Johnson is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Even for just one appearance, Johnson is a pro at serving several different looks.