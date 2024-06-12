Celebrity Style
Dakota Johnson Exposed Her Undies Twice In One Day
A queen.
PSA: Dakota Johnson has a new drama, Daddio, out on June 28. That can only mean one thing: she’s back on the press circuit and on her sartorial A-game.
Johnson has a knack for turning movie premiere red carpets into her personal runways. Her Madame Web press tour, for instance, was practically a series of fashion shows, primarily featuring webbed dresses that leaned into her spider-inspired character.
Naturally, with a new project to promote, the actor is debuting plenty of new looks — but not so much a new aesthetic. Ever a fan of the see-through trend, she continued her chic streak on Monday, June 10, with not one, but two see-through numbers.
Dakota’s Sheer Slip Dress
Johnson can’t resist a sheer moment — whether it’s a translucent bodysuit at Milan Fashion Week or a sequined maxi in New York City. Naturally, she leaned into her signature peek-a-boo style to attend the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week.
The longtime Gucci ambassador wore a peacock blue creation from the Italian label, featuring lace across the torso. The silk skirt was utterly sheer, fully revealing her choice of underwear: lace granny panties.
While granny panties get a bad rap, they’re inarguably the best choice: Ultra-comfortable, wedgie-free, practical — basically, like a hug around your mid-section. Johnson made them look chic (Team Granny Panty forever).
She Revived The 2010s’ Go-To Necklace
While her dress, in all its translucence, was undeniably modern in design, her choice of accessory was nostalgic. Back in the 2010s, belly button-grazing statement pendants were the accoutrement of choice (the lower it dangled, the chicer you were).
Murmurs of the style’s impending return were felt on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of Roberto Cavalli, Chloé, and Courrèges. Now, Johnson has officially reinstated the style IRL, with a green stone and tassel detail.
Another Contrasting Undies Look
Earlier that day, Johnson wore a nearly identical underwear-baring look — with a little color play, to boot. She wore a sheer white top with a visible canary yellow bra as an accent. Like a pro, Johnson matched her bottoms to her lingerie and wore a matching yellow skirt so sheer it also exposed her second set of granny underwear.
Nothing about this look was drab, though. Aside from the pops of yellow, she added another primary color to the mix by way of red slingbacks. So chic.