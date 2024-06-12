PSA: Dakota Johnson has a new drama, Daddio, out on June 28. That can only mean one thing: she’s back on the press circuit and on her sartorial A-game.

Johnson has a knack for turning movie premiere red carpets into her personal runways. Her Madame Web press tour, for instance, was practically a series of fashion shows, primarily featuring webbed dresses that leaned into her spider-inspired character.

Naturally, with a new project to promote, the actor is debuting plenty of new looks — but not so much a new aesthetic. Ever a fan of the see-through trend, she continued her chic streak on Monday, June 10, with not one, but two see-through numbers.

Dakota’s Sheer Slip Dress

Johnson can’t resist a sheer moment — whether it’s a translucent bodysuit at Milan Fashion Week or a sequined maxi in New York City. Naturally, she leaned into her signature peek-a-boo style to attend the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week.

The longtime Gucci ambassador wore a peacock blue creation from the Italian label, featuring lace across the torso. The silk skirt was utterly sheer, fully revealing her choice of underwear: lace granny panties.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While granny panties get a bad rap, they’re inarguably the best choice: Ultra-comfortable, wedgie-free, practical — basically, like a hug around your mid-section. Johnson made them look chic (Team Granny Panty forever).

She Revived The 2010s’ Go-To Necklace

While her dress, in all its translucence, was undeniably modern in design, her choice of accessory was nostalgic. Back in the 2010s, belly button-grazing statement pendants were the accoutrement of choice (the lower it dangled, the chicer you were).

Murmurs of the style’s impending return were felt on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of Roberto Cavalli, Chloé, and Courrèges. Now, Johnson has officially reinstated the style IRL, with a green stone and tassel detail.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Contrasting Undies Look

Earlier that day, Johnson wore a nearly identical underwear-baring look — with a little color play, to boot. She wore a sheer white top with a visible canary yellow bra as an accent. Like a pro, Johnson matched her bottoms to her lingerie and wore a matching yellow skirt so sheer it also exposed her second set of granny underwear.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Nothing about this look was drab, though. Aside from the pops of yellow, she added another primary color to the mix by way of red slingbacks. So chic.