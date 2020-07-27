Dan Levy’s Iconic Eyewear Will Be Yours To Shop Soon

Dan Levy and bold eyewear frames go together like PB&J. And now you too can channel his iconic style. Re-introducing Dan Levy's eyewear brand, DL Eyewear.

That's right, Levy is re-launching his gender-fluid eyewear brand, DL Eyewear, as announced on his Instagram account this past Friday. It was initially launched nearly ten years ago, though he eventually moved on to other projects and left his beloved accessory brand behind.

Back by popular demand, however, August 9 will bring the world a revived taste of the must-have glasses that Levy is so well-known for. The initial launch will feature 23 new frame styles.

A quick visit to his website-to-come shows off a multitude of chic frames in rapid succession with the words “See With Love.” There are sunglasses and eyeglasses, everything from clear to wire to tortoise and more. All glasses will cost $135.

And, what’s more, in an interview with In Style, Levy told the publication, “The motto of our brand is 'see with love,' which is inscribed inside every frame to serve as a daily reminder for people to live their lives with kindness, love and empathy," he said.

He also spotlighted the brand's commitment to helping other small businesses. "This motto is also reflected through our decision to give back through our support of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), which assists small businesses — including those owned by women, people of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and entrepreneurs located in historically disadvantaged communities," he explained, adding: "Even though D.L. Eyewear is also a small business, we hope that through our support of LISC, the growth of our business ensures that others can advance too.”

Mark your calendars for August 9. Levy's passion project will allow you to channel your favorite on-screen character just a bit more easily this season.