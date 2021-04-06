Spring has officially sprung and as the weather starts to warm up and flowers start to bloom, you may be in the mood to refresh your home, too. And why not start by turning your bathroom into your very own self-care sanctuary? Before you start thinking about hiring a contractor, retiling the walls, and driving headfirst into a full-on renovation, consider an easier (and less costly) solution: sculptural candles.
Bathroom updates can easily be achieved without investing a ton of time or money. Sometimes it’s about the little things: The simple addition of plants and tiny accoutrements alone can make a big enough impact to redefine the vibe. With the right combination of decorative candles, you can make your bathroom look like the set of a Baz Luhrmann movie. You know, right before tragedy strikes...
The best part is that adding kitschy, sculptural candles to your bathroom requires little to no skill. The mixing and matching and haphazardness is all part ofthe allure. And because these miniature works of art will eventually burn through, they’re noncommittal but still upgrade your space and make it look more put together.
An easy and relatively cost-effective way to practice self-care, here are eight of the best sculptured candles you can buy.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.