28 Clever Things For Your Bathroom You'll Use Constantly

There are a few easy rules to follow when decorating your bathroom: save space, buy smart, and keep it simple. You probably don't have so much space that you can deck it out with tons of bells and whistles, which means you want to focus your spending on genius bathroom products that do a lot without needing a whole lot of room.

As for keeping it simple, a little goes a long way. One or two accent pieces can really pull everything together — that's why I've come up with this list of clever things you can buy for your bathroom to help you zero in on what will make the biggest difference for you. There's an outlet shelf that can store things like electric razors or phones, a towel rack with two built-in shelves, and even a chic stand for your hot tools. Whether you're looking to add comfort, function, or style to your bathroom, there's a little something for everybody in this list.

The best part of all the products I've selected? They come with free, two-day Prime shipping. So don't bother leaving your house to go to the store — just kick back with a drink and let me show you all the genius bathroom products available on Amazon.

1. The Outlet Shelf That Holds & Organizes Your Devices IdeaWorks Outlet Shelf $9 | Amazon see on amazon Use it as a convenient place to rest your phone while it's charging, or use this outlet shelf as a place to store your electric toothbrush, razor, or other bathroom accessories. It easily installs around any standard AC wall outlet, plus the built-in cable control system helps keep it looking neat and tidy.

2. A Drain Cover That Lets You Add Inches To Your Bathwater SlipX Solutions Overflow Drain Cover $9 | Amazon see on amazon Relax in an extra-deep bath after a long, stressful day with this overflow drain cover. It adds inches of bathwater to your tub, and it's designed to fit over the most common types of overflow drains. Installation is as easy as attaching it to your bathtub using the built-in suction cups. Plus, it's even mildew-resistant.

3. This Over-The-Door Rack With 2 Convenient Shelves & Hooks Neala Coat Hook Rack $29 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to fit over most doors, this organizing rack features two convenient shelves in addition to five double-ended coat hooks. The shelves are great for storing things like shampoos, lotions, or even plants, and the entire piece is made from rustproof steel.

4. A Heat-Resistant Silicone Hot Tool Pouch That Clings To Your Counters Holster Brands Hot Tool Pouch $20 | Amazon see on amazon Don't risk scorch marks on your surfaces — use this hot tool pouch to help keep your hands and your tabletops safe. It's made from heat-resistant silicone that won't melt when exposed to temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it easily grips onto any smooth, non-porous surface so it's a breeze to set up.

5. The Toilet Stool That Makes It Easier To Eliminate Waste Step and Go LLC Toilet Stool $13 | Amazon see on amazon By putting your feet up on a toilet stool like this one, your intestines are more likely to be aligned in a way that makes it easier to eliminate waste. It's designed to fit almost all toilets, plus it's great for anyone who suffers from hemorrhoids, IBS, or even occasional constipation.

6. A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower INSMY Bluetooth Shower Speaker $18 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it safe to use in the shower, but this Bluetooth speaker can also be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The battery lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and the Bluetooth connection has a range of up to 66 feet away — perfect for pool parties or even a day at the beach.

7. This Sleek Soap Dispenser That's Completely Hands-Free ELECHOK Soap Dispenser $24 | Amazon see on amazon Similar to soap dispensers you'd find at the airport, this hands-free one helps keep your hands clear from germs. The built-in motion sensor detects when your hands are below the spout, plus the base is completely waterproof in order to help keep the battery inside safe.

8. A Toilet Paper Holder With A Convenient Shelf For Phones & More Polarduck Toilet Roll Holder $15 | Amazon see on amazon Use this toilet paper holder's built-in shelf to hold your phone while you're on the toilet, or even use it to hold a spare roll. And while you can mount it on your wall with screws, if you'd like an even easier installation, just stick it on to a smooth surface with the included adhesive. This is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that's extra-durable.

9. The Soap Dish That Helps Extend The Life Of Your Bar Aira Soap Saver Dish $8 | Amazon see on amazon Wet soap bars quickly deteriorate if they aren't dried quickly, so make sure to keep yours stored on a soap dish like this one. It's designed to allow for maximum airflow in order to help extend the life of your soap, and it's available in more than 12 gorgeous colors to match your bathroom.

10. A Kit That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Out Of Your Bottles Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon Make sure you get every last drop out of your shampoo, conditioner, and more by using this bottle emptying kit. Each order comes with two stands that allow you to balance your bottles upside-down so that all the remaining product drips towards the spout. It's designed to fit most bottle threads.

11. The Stand With Outlets That Holds Your Hair Dryer & Curling Irons saloniture Hair Appliance Stand $28 | Amazon see on amazon This appliance stand can hold a hair dryer, plus not one but two curling irons, and since it comes with a power strip with three outlets, makes charging super easy. It's made from high-grade steel with a gorgeous black powder finish and a heavy base.

12. A Cupholder That Lets You Sip Wine In The Tub SipCaddy Shower Cupholder $14 | Amazon see on amazon Few things are as relaxing as soaking in the tub with a glass of wine, and this cupholder makes it easy to do it without spilling. The strong suction cup easily attaches to any smooth, non-porous surface, and it's able to securely hold up to 7 pounds. Made from durable ABS plastic, it's available in four fun colors: clear, blue, pink, and purple. You can also use it to keep shampoo and other bottles upside down.

13. This Bathroom Organizer That Doesn't Require Drilling iHEBE Bathroom Shelf Organizer $30 | Amazon see on amazon Mounting a shelf can be an intimidating process, which is why this bathroom shelf mounts to your wall using super-strong adhesive — no drilling required. It features room for lotions, shampoos, loofahs, combs, hand towels, and more. Plus, the towel rack is corrosion-resistant. One Amazon reviewer raved that "it sticks on very well and is easy to assemble."

14. A Stand Designed For Your Electric Toothbrush Maiile Electric Toothbrush Holder $7 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to fit 98% of all electric toothbrushes, using this stand is an easy way to help keep your expensive toothbrush safe from damage and further from germs. It comes with adhesive so you can mount it to your wall if you choose. Plus, the bottom is formed so that it won't impede a charger.

15. A Squeegee Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel HIWARE Squeegee $16 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it made from black stainless steel that's rust-resistant, but this squeegee also comes with waterproof adhesive hooks so that you can easily hang it in your shower. It's great for cleaning tile, windows, shower doors, patios, decks, and more, plus it's available in three sizes: 10-, 12-, and 14-inch.

16. A Night Light That Illuminates Your Toilet Bowl RainBowl Toilet Night Light $12 | Amazon see on amazon Don't stumble around in the dark on your way to the toilet at night — use this toilet night light to help illuminate the way. There are eight different colors to choose from as well as a rotating carousel mode, and the adjustable arm is designed to fit toilet bowls of any shape or size.

17. This Product That Lets You Get Every Last Drop Of Toothpaste Koogel Toothpaste Squeezer (4-Pack) $5 | Amazon see on amazon It's not easy to squeeze every last bit of toothpaste out of the tube — unless you're using one of these squeezers which come in a pack of four. They're great for helping you save money over time, and you can also use them with lotions, creams, paints, dyes, and more.

18. A Heated Towel Rack That Makes Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa INNOKA Heated Towel Rack $70 | Amazon see on amazon Wrap yourself in a warm, cozy towel every time you step out of the shower with this heated towel rack. It only takes about 30 minutes to heat up, and can also be used as a drying rack in your laundry room. One Amazon reviewer wrote that "it gets my towels warm and helps dry them out after each use."

19. An Affordable Bidet That's Super Easy To Install Greenco Bidet $18 | Amazon see on amazon You won't believe how easy this bidet, which attaches without special tools is to install. And once it's on, the spray intensity is adjustable for added comfort. It's made from high-quality plastic that you'll never have to worry about becoming rusty and it fits most toilets.

20. A Blade Sharpener That'll Save You Cash By Extending The Life Of Your Razors RazorPit Blade Sharpener $24 | Amazon see on amazon Disposable razors aren't that great for the environment and their price can seriously add up, so help extend their life by using this blade sharpener. It's able to increase the number of shaves you get with a blade from 10 all the way up to 150, and it's designed to work on all types of razor blades.

21. The Toilet Plunger That Comes With An Extra Sanitary Stand OXO Toilet Plunger $25 | Amazon see on amazon Made with an extra-long handle to keep your hand safely away from toilet water, this plunger is a great value since it comes with its own stand that keeps the plunger hidden when not in use. The built-in drip tray catches any excess water so that it can gradually evaporate, and the plunger itself is designed to work on all types of toilets.

22. A Toilet Seat Lifter That Helps You Keep Your Hands Clean In My Bathroom Toilet Seat Lifter $5 | Amazon see on amazon Not a fan of using your hands to lift open the toilet seat? Me neither — that's why I have this toilet seat lifter on my lid. It's an easy way to help keep your hands clean from gross toilet bacteria, plus it has a discrete appearance so you hardly notice it's there until you need it.

23. A Hot Tool Organizer That Fits Over Your Cabinet Door mDesign Hot Tool Organizer $18 | Amazon see on amazon This hot tools organizer saves you space with an over-the-cabinet-door design that'll keep your hot tools out of the way until you're ready to style your hair. There are four compartments for hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, brushes, and more, plus it's even resistant to rust.

24. A Pillow That Turns Any Bath Into A Spa-Like Soak Bath Haven Pillow $30 | Amazon see on amazon Just attach this bath pillow to the side of your tub using the six super-strong suction cups on the back, and automatically turn any bath into a spa-like soak. It's plush so that your head, neck, and shoulders are supported while you relax, plus the 3-D ventilation allows it to dry quickly.

25. A Bathtub Caddy Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Caddy $47 | Amazon see on amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this bathtub caddy gives you a ton of space to watch videos on your laptop, read a book, or just relax with a glass of wine in the tub. The sides are extendable so that it can fit most tubs, and it's waterproof so that you don't have to worry about it getting splashed from time to time.

26. A Magnifying Mirror Made With Bright LED Lights Vimdiff Makeup Mirror $22 | Amazon see on amazon Doing your makeup in poor lighting can make getting the right colors or blend harder, so make things easier on yourself with this makeup mirror. The LED backlight simulates daylight so you can do your makeup accurately, plus the 10-times magnification is great for painting on winged eyeliner, applying fake lashes, and more detail-oriented work.

27. An Overhead & Handheld Rainfall Shower With 6 Water Settings AquaDance Premium Shower Head and Hand Held Shower $40 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does this feature a handheld option as well as an overhead, but this shower head set also has six water settings to choose from on each: power rain, pulsating massage, power mist, rain massage, rain mist, and water-saving pause. It's made with a chic chrome finish, plus installation only takes a few minutes without any tools required and works on standard showers.