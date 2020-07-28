Celebrity Style
8 Ways To Recreate Demi Lovato's Engagement Dress Look
Starting at $17.
Last Wednesday, Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich, who presented her with a massive diamond ring on the beach in California. For the surprise event, she was wearing a long-sleeved white dress with drop-shoulder sleeves and ruching at the base. It was casual, cool, and perfect for day or night. What’s more, Lovato’s dress, with long sleeves and a mini silhouette, was the ultimate transitional season wardrobe essential. And yes, you need one.
When it comes to this little white dress staple, styles run the gamut. But, in true Lovato fashion, she went for the chic and comfy option. In bright white, it’s the true LBD of Summer, but the long sleeves allow you to wear it well beyond Labor Day. Plus, the mini silhouette lets you show off your shoes, be they sandals, heels, sneakers, or more.
Lovato’s white mini was designed by Retrofete, and it is still available for you to shop for yourself. Ahead, find that dress and more so that you can channel Lovato’s engagement style now — and for months to come.
