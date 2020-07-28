Last Wednesday, Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich, who presented her with a massive diamond ring on the beach in California. For the surprise event, she was wearing a long-sleeved white dress with drop-shoulder sleeves and ruching at the base. It was casual, cool, and perfect for day or night. What’s more, Lovato’s dress, with long sleeves and a mini silhouette, was the ultimate transitional season wardrobe essential. And yes, you need one.

When it comes to this little white dress staple, styles run the gamut. But, in true Lovato fashion, she went for the chic and comfy option. In bright white, it’s the true LBD of Summer, but the long sleeves allow you to wear it well beyond Labor Day. Plus, the mini silhouette lets you show off your shoes, be they sandals, heels, sneakers, or more.

Lovato’s white mini was designed by Retrofete, and it is still available for you to shop for yourself. Ahead, find that dress and more so that you can channel Lovato’s engagement style now — and for months to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Demi Lovato's already repeated her dress twice and can you blame her for it?

2 Retrofete Flynn Dress Revolve $282 See on Revolve Shop Demi Lovato's exact dress here before it sells out.

3 H&M Sweatshirt Dress H&M $30 See on H&M Your ultimate throw-on-and-go in sweatshirt material.

4 Twin-Set Knitted Mini Dress Farfetch $180 See on Farfetch Channel your inner hippie with a pointelle or crochet mini dress.

5 Missguided Plus Size White Oversized Sweater dress Missguided $17 See on Missguided Keep it casual in a classic T-shirt silhouette.

6 Alice + Olivia Gem Shift Dress Alice + Olivia $295 See on Alice + Olivia Go tailored for a white shift dress that's work appropriate as well.

7 In the Mood for Love Marceau Open-Back Sequined Stretch-Tulle Mini Dress Net-a-Porter $675 See on Net-a-Porter Go for a mock turtleneck for a season-less style.

8 Stella McCartney White Mini Dress The Webster $490 See on The Webster Try not to obsess over this tailored asymmetrical ruching.

9 Victoria Victoria Beckham Pleat Detail Shift Dress Shopbop $315 See on Shopbop Add a little something extra with fluted cuffs and a hem.