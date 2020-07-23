Demi Lovato's engagement sent shockwaves through Instagram on Wednesday night, when the Bustle cover star announced that she will soon be heading down the aisle to marry Max Ehrich. Lovato shared a series of photos of the couple post-proposal, wearing a long-sleeved ruched white mini dress in perfect contrast to Ehrich’s black T-shirt and matching black jeans. Perfectly-coordinated looks aside, the one item the world can’t stop talking about is Demi Lovato's engagement ring which looks pretty massive.

The ring features a multi-carat emerald cut center diamond stone flanked by two smaller diamonds (which, honestly, are quite large on their own!). And it appears to be set in platinum. Lovato posted a close up of the ring in the series of photos she shared to announce her engagement.

Though you might not have a budget anywhere near that of Ehrich, you can still be inspired by the classic design that he chose for Lovato which shows he did his homework. A center emerald cut is one of the most classic and historic of diamond shapes, popularized because the cutting process reduces the pressure on the stone, which makes chips and cracks less likely.

There are, of course, emerald-cut center stones for every budget. From the dainty to the door-knocker, check out 6 rings below if you’re looking to recreate Lovato’s stunning engagement ring style.

1 Shop 6 engagement rings inspired by Demi Lovato's. We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 Charles & Colvard Forever One 2.91 Carat Emerald Three Stone Ring Charles & Colvard $2,429 See on Charles & Colvard Opt for three stones that are similar in size to accentuate each other.

3 Zales 1 1/3 ct t,w. Emerald-Cut and Trapeze-Cut Diamond Three Stone Engagement Ring Zales $10,999 See on Zales Go for the most classic of size differences, where the side stones support the center.

4 Brilliant Earth Embrace Diamond Engagement Ring (Price Upon Request) Brilliant Earth Design your own ring with the exact stones you're seeking to make it work for your style and budget.

5 Betteridge 2.01 Carat Emerald-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring 1st Dibs $24,000 See on 1st Dibs Choose more elongated baguettes for a horizontal pattern.

6 Platinum 1.41 Carat Emerald Cut Diamond Three-Stone Engagement Ring 1st Dibs $4,995 See on 1st Dibs One of the most sustainable options is shopping vintage.