Celebrity Style
6 Emerald-Cut Engagement Rings To Shop Like Demi Lovato's
Max Ehrich did his homework.
Demi Lovato's engagement sent shockwaves through Instagram on Wednesday night, when the Bustle cover star announced that she will soon be heading down the aisle to marry Max Ehrich. Lovato shared a series of photos of the couple post-proposal, wearing a long-sleeved ruched white mini dress in perfect contrast to Ehrich’s black T-shirt and matching black jeans. Perfectly-coordinated looks aside, the one item the world can’t stop talking about is Demi Lovato's engagement ring which looks pretty massive.
The ring features a multi-carat emerald cut center diamond stone flanked by two smaller diamonds (which, honestly, are quite large on their own!). And it appears to be set in platinum. Lovato posted a close up of the ring in the series of photos she shared to announce her engagement.
Though you might not have a budget anywhere near that of Ehrich, you can still be inspired by the classic design that he chose for Lovato which shows he did his homework. A center emerald cut is one of the most classic and historic of diamond shapes, popularized because the cutting process reduces the pressure on the stone, which makes chips and cracks less likely.
There are, of course, emerald-cut center stones for every budget. From the dainty to the door-knocker, check out 6 rings below if you’re looking to recreate Lovato’s stunning engagement ring style.