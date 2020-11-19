Demi Lovato Just Shaved Half Her Head In An Edgy New 'Do

If there's one thing people have grown to expect from Demi Lovato, it's that... well, she always defies expectations. Whether she's dropping surprise songs about people in her life (ahem, Max Ehrich) or showing off an edgy gown on the red carpet, Lovato's not afraid of putting herself out there. The latest? Lovato's shaved head — which is newly platinum blonde — has fans reeling with excitement.

On her Instagram Wednesday night, Lovato teased her followers with a post showing the back of her head. "I did a thing..." she wrote on her caption. Thousands of people commented on the new 'do, saying things like, "Edgy!" and, "Loving this new era already!" Although you can't see Lovato's full look, she revealed a freshly shaved undercut and platinum-dyed highlights, so her hair's now lighter than it was at the People's Choice Awards (where she had long blonde hair).

The star followed up with the big reveal a few hours later: "New new," she wrote alongside a photo of her hair chop and color. Friends like Lucy Hale, Kerry Washington, and model and actor Ruby Rose quickly gushed about how much they love her new look. And, judging by the Instagram slideshow where she modeled her 'do, Lovato seems to be fully embracing the change.

This isn't the first time Lovato's had an undercut. She wore the style back in 2014 with brunette hair. But the latest look seems to reflect the star's energy as she heads into 2021: single, strong, and ready for what's next.