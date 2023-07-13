Right now, it seems like every fashion influencer on TikTok is wearing the exact same denim maxi skirt. You know the one — high rise with a slit up the front, in an easy-to-style medium wash. And I can’t blame them. It’s a closet staple that pairs effortlessly with everything from “going out” tops to flouncy, cottagecore-inspired blouses. But personally, I’m bored.

I wanted more from long jean skirts, beyond that one, ubiquitous style. So I searched the buzziest brands — Mango, Cider, Free People, and more — for their most unique maxi designs. And I’m thrilled to report they really came through.

Ahead, peruse the most exciting options I found — 16 styles that are just as versatile as your classic blue (which, yes, I also included plenty of), but much more visually interesting. From pressed pleats and ‘80s-style elastic waistbands to thigh-high slits and cargo pockets, there’s an iteration for everyone.

If you’re looking for a simple yet elevated basic, shop styles in traditional denim washes with thoughtful seam details, like a released hem or contrast stitching. Colorblock patchwork and ethereal dye treatments pepper the more bold and edgy styles, and I even threw in a duplicitous pair of pants for those still testing the waters.

Keep scrolling for denim maxi skirts with major personality.

1 Topshop Denim Cargo Maxi Skirt Nordstrom Sizes 2-8 $79 See on Nordstrom You can never go wrong with a cargo style — the tan contrast stitching and the horizontal seam above the back slit set this Topshop number apart from the rest.

2 Urban Renewal Remade Pieced Denim Maxi Skirt Urban Outfitters Sizes S-L $89 See on Urban Outfitters I love this upcycled patchwork design from Urban Renewal. The V-shaped patch is a refreshing change of pace from a typical front slit, while the different shades of blue add eye-catching dimension.

3 Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt In Vintage Marzipan Reformation Sizes 23-31 $188 See on Reformation Although the design is fairly simple, an unexpected khaki hue makes a statement on its own.

4 Frayed Stretch Denim Maxi Skirt Ashley Stewart Sizes 10-36 $59.50 $44.62 See on Ashley Stewart This 5-star rated style from plus-size brand Ashley Stewart has triangular panels stitched in to create a subtle draping effect, without the bulk of extra fabric.

5 Double Trouble Maxi Skirt Wash Lab Sizes 25-34 $128 See on Wash Lab Though conceptually simple, the washed blue and black panels have an edgy vibe that will take any outfit up a level. I can already picture myself wearing this with a pair of chunky platforms and an asymmetrical shirt.

6 Plus Cream Split Front Denim Maxi Skirt PrettyLittleThing Sizes 12-26 $48 $19.20 See on PrettyLittleThing This creamy colorway offers a more polished and unexpected look. The neutral hue is — dare I say it — even easier to style than a classic blue wash.

7 Hershy Maxi Denim Skirt Aligne Sizes 2-18 $105 $89.50 See on Aligne Although it claims to be washed black, this denim maxi is more gray in color. Between the released hem and angled center seam, this number is appropriate for both daytime activities and nighttime festivities.

8 A-Line Denim Skirt Urban Revivo Sizes XS-L $59.50 See on Urban Revivo The vertical seams on this stonewashed skirt emphasize the A-line silhouette and fluted draping, creating an elongating effect from the waist down.

9 GRLFRND Beige Blanca Maxi Skirt SSENSE Sizes 26-31 $225 See on SSENSE As someone who’s only five feet tall, this high-slit denim number from GRLFRND appeals to my (often neglected) need to show some upper thigh. Maxi skirt slits usually hit me below the knee, making for an awkward fit and decreased mobility — this dramatic cut-out is the ultimate solution.

10 Akwete Denim V Skirt With Fringe Details Lisa Folawiyo Sizes XXS-XXL $450 See on Lisa Folawiyo Perhaps the most avant-garde skirt of the bunch, this maxi from Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo features a wrap-style waist and a layer of black fringe at the bottom.

11 Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt Free People Sizes 0-14 $118 See on Free People Recently featured in Bustle’s Most Wanted, this 4.4-star Free People skirt is a customer and editor favorite. Senior Fashion Editor, Kelsey Stiegman, says: “This skirt is my favorite thing in my closet right now. I have to actively stop myself from wearing it once a week, because it goes with everything.”

12 Curve & Plus Stitch Denim Split Maxi Skirt Cider Sizes 12-26 $36 See on Cider The ornamental seams and mid-rise waistband piqued my interest right off the bat, but the side slit is what really sold me.

13 Mare Mare x Anthropologie Pleated Ombre Denim Skirt Anthropologie Sizes XXS-XL $180 See on Anthropologie Behold: the jean skirt of my dreams. The unique teal ombre treatment and voluminous silhouette together make it look like you’re walking in the clouds.

14 Classic Blue Front Pleat Denim Fe Noel Sizes XS-XL $468 See on Fe Noel Though it’s not technically a skirt, these ultra wide-leg pants flare out so much they could easily pass for a maxi.

15 Denim Long Skirt Mango Sizes XXS-XXL $79.99 See on Mango I’ve found it — the perfect elevated blue denim maxi. With the subtle V-stitching along the waistline and a 2010s-era released hem, this skirt is effortlessly cool.