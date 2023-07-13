We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Right now, it seems like every fashion influencer on TikTok is wearing the exact same denim maxi skirt. You know the one — high rise with a slit up the front, in an easy-to-style medium wash. And I can’t blame them. It’s a closet staple that pairs effortlessly with everything from “going out” tops to flouncy, cottagecore-inspired blouses. But personally, I’m bored.
I wanted more from long jean skirts, beyond that one, ubiquitous style. So I searched the buzziest brands — Mango, Cider, Free People, and more — for their most unique maxi designs. And I’m thrilled to report they really came through.
Ahead, peruse the most exciting options I found — 16 styles that are just as versatile as your classic blue (which, yes, I also included plenty of), but much more visually interesting. From pressed pleats and ‘80s-style elastic waistbands to thigh-high slits and cargo pockets, there’s an iteration for everyone.
If you’re looking for a simple yet elevated basic, shop styles in traditional denim washes with thoughtful seam details, like a released hem or contrast stitching. Colorblock patchwork and ethereal dye treatments pepper the more bold and edgy styles, and I even threw in a duplicitous pair of pants for those still testing the waters.
Keep scrolling for denim maxi skirts with major personality.