The 10 Best Depop Accounts To Follow For '90s Fashion

Depop is beloved for being more affordable than luxury resale sites and more curated than larger marketplaces. Sold straight from the closets of your favorite Instagram influencers, you just know that the selection is going to be good when you head to one of your favorite shops on Depop on the regular. And when you're looking for Depop accounts that sell '90s fashion, the offering is better still.
Founded in 2011, this UK-originated peer-to-peer marketplace is just the thing the internet (and your closet) has been searching for when you want a curated vintage selection. Plus, the shopping process isn’t quite as overwhelming as diving head-first into a box of retro T-shirts at your local thrift shop.
While the ’90 and ‘00s is, arguably, what Depop does best, there are still some standout shops that go above and beyond in their retro flare. Those shops sell everything from high-waisted jeans and graphic tees, to miniskirts and slip dresses.
Ahead, find the top 10 best Depop accounts for everything ‘90s. Whether you’re looking for a Rom Com-inspired dress for a night out on the town or a classic denim and graphic tee outfit, these are the Depop accounts you should be following.