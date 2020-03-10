From the runway to your favorite retailers, there's no doubt that ‘90s trends are dominating the fashion world at the moment. The nostalgic styles first popped up in the streetwear and outerwear market, and slip dresses and logo tees soon followed. Now you can add cardigans and choker necklaces to that list, too. The difference is, however, those retro grunge-inspired pieces are getting a more sophisticated treatment this time around. No longer are you tying flannel shirts around your waists, piling your arms with rubber bracelets, or wearing a T-shirt printed with your favorite cereal brand. Instead, you’ll be styling all your favorite '90s pieces in new and more refined ways.

Mom jeans have become a wardrobe staple, though often topped with a menswear-inspired blazer or paired with ballet flats and sneakers. While you're still reaching for shorter necklaces of the choker variety, they’re more elegant now: think dainty metals or chunky chains. And cardigans are back and better than ever, but worn by themselves as a buttoned-up shirt alternative instead of an added bulky layer.

The fashion set’s reference point to the ‘90s may be in flux, but many of the trends of the throwback decade are still holding strong. Ahead, find the best ‘90s trends re-emerging in 2020 and get tips on exactly how to wear them.

Mom Jeans Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Straight leg jeans are amongst the most versatile wardrobe staples. The most throw-on-and-go style of them all, however, is the lovingly deemed “mom jeans,” with a slightly higher waist and tapered leg.

Combat Boots Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Add a kick ass pair of combat boots to your arsenal this year, whether totally flat or slightly heeled. With a dress or blue jeans, they’ll give you a dose of '90s-grunge edge.

Headbands Georgie Hunter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s time to pull out all of those oversize headbands from your childhood. Some current favorites include: velvet, puffy shapes, and top-knotted styles.

Cardigans NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images While cardigans were traditionally seen as a top layer — and maybe even an afterthought — style obsessives are wearing them separately now. Whether cropped or oversized, unbutton the first few closures at the top to make it feel chic and current.

Overalls NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images Overalls are the one-and-done '90s staple you'll never retire. Both slouchy oversized fits and skinny-legged silhouettes are seeing a welcome resurgence.

Platforms Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Platforms will always be dear to '90s style fans — and you can't blame them. What other shoes can give you a little more rise while feeling utterly comfortable at the same time?