My loins have been girded since 2024, when The Devil Wears Prada 2 was first announced, and I know I’m not the only one. Now, with the May 1 premiere date literal *hours* away, all that’s left for us fans to do is find the perfect Andy Sachs-coded ‘fit to wear to the theater.

If you’ll recall, the original DWP had one of the best makeovers and montages in movie history. (Cue Madonna’s “Vogue.”) Once a frumpy dresser who couldn’t tell two very different belts apart *rolls eyes*, Andy (Anne Hathaway) morphed into a bona fide style maven, decked out in head-to-toe Chanel, no less.

As I’m sure many fashion girls can relate, the 2006 film shaped my career path. And 20 years later, it continues to inform my wardrobe — and apparently my colleagues’ closets as well. From the iconic Chanel thigh-high boots that launched a thousand memes to Andy’s lumpy cerulean sweater, I asked Bustle’s chicest staffers for the Devil Wears Prada (1 and 2)-coded items they’re currently shopping. Wear any of these to a screening of the sequel and you’re basically guaranteed to feel Runway-ready. That’s all.

I love a bold-colored shoe. And since Miranda Priestly is singlehandedly resurrecting red Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps, I feel the need to put the crimson shade back into my rotation. These suede kitten-heel pumps from Marion Parke may not be studded stilettos, but they still remind me of the DWP2 poster. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

Ever since I saw Barbara Palvin walk the red carpet at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in NYC, I’ve been obsessing over her look — especially her fringe skirt. Apparently, it’s from Walmart’s private fashion label Scoop’s DWP-inspired collection. That means you can look expensive with affordable and attainable pieces — the actual dream. — K.C.

If there’s one fashion moment from mid-2000s pop culture that has stuck with me, it’s obviously Andy Sachs wearing the boots after Nigel helps her with her office siren glow up. While I may never have a real occasion to rock the Chanel boots, this over-the-knee pair by Staud is a wearable (read: 3-inch-high) option that will go with all of your fall and winter staples. — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

Miranda may have described Andy’s cerulean sweater as “lumpy” and from some “tragic casual corner” in a department store, but I’ve wanted my own version ever since I saw the OG Devil Wears Prada in 2006. Old Navy created a replica of the iconic knitwear for its capsule collection, which is now sold out online. However, Vestiaire Collective has a similar crewneck you can get if you’re equally as obsessed that will pair well with a collared shirt and knee-length skirt like Anne Hathaway wears in the film. — Rachel Chapman, BDG staff writer

One of Andy’s post-makeover looks included a black pleated shirtdress with a contrasting white collar. Paired with a long Chanel necklace and her hair in a high ponytail, she never looked sleeker and more effortless. Thanks to Andy, that’s now my ideal office attire. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

She may have been a slow burn, but Andy eventually learned to outdress and out-accessorize her Runway colleagues. One of her favorite touches? Adding a pageboy hat. Style one à la Andy with a crisp white button-down or pair an ivory hat with an equally snowy trench coat. — A.L.

In the original film, Andy gravitates toward extra-long, extra-busy charm necklaces. And while long necklaces are on their way back in, modern-day Andy has taken a more minimalistic approach to her jewelry. For a budget-friendly version of her chic string of pearls, go for this delicate-looking one from Quince. — Megan LaCreta, editorial assistant

Sorry, Andy, nobody serves c*nt quite like Emily. In the new film, she gives corporate baddie vibes in a black bustier dress, layered over a crisp white button-down. For a more pared-down version of the look, try this vest iteration from Revolve (after double-checking your office dress code). — M.L.

If Miranda Priestly is going to do anything, it’s devour a giant sunglasses look. This summer, I’m hoping to channel my inner high-powered girl boss in this wrapped pair from the Oliver Peoples x Khaite collab. — Sophie Fishman, editorial assistant

To me, the unsung hero of the iconic Chanel boots scene is Andy’s jewelry. In recent years, it’s seemed like the statement necklace overtook the necklace stack, but I think it’s time to bring back the chunky layered look. — S.F.