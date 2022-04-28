Kim Kardashian has single-handedly brought back the chandelier earring and, as a direct result, Tuesday night at your favorite dive bar now looks more like a homecoming dance circa 2004.

That’s probably the last time you thought about, let alone wore, a pair of chandelier earrings. It was the beginning of the millennium, and you couldn’t wait to replace the studs in your newly-pierced ears with the glitzy pair you just snagged at Claire’s. Covered in rhinestones, those babies cast a disco ball-like glimmer every time they caught a bit of sunlight. They just felt so…elegant.

I know you wore those sparklers to every B’nai Mitzvah and sweet sixteen on your agenda — with low-rise jeans by day and formal dresses for every school dance. But then, they faded from your purview just as quickly as they entered — until now.

The middle school staple has been all over red carpets lately, dangling from the ears of celebs like Meghan Markle and Lizzo. However, Kardashian has been the primary champion of this jewelry trend (largely due to her affinity for Balenciaga). Both in print and on the street, the reality tv star has been pairing diamond-covered dangles with everything from velvet gowns to laid-back sportswear.

Instagram.com/@kimkardashian

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you’re looking for something dramatic to level-up your band-tee-and-jeans or want a truly dressed-up look for the upcoming wave of summer weddings, shop the below chandelier earrings. You middle school self (and also Kim Kardashian) would be proud.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.