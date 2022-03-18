Lululemon’s wide range of activewear and athleisure falls firmly under the category: “items that are worth splurging on.” Still, that $100+ price tag can feel like handing over a small piece of your soul. And it seems like the beloved brand rarely ever offers a sale to bring down those costs.

Or does it?

Seasoned shoppers may have already noticed that Lululemon does, in fact, have a sale section — you just have to know where to find it. Instead of spelling it out for you in big SALE letters, the brand has a markdown section with a name more in line with its aesthetic: We Made Too Much.

It’s not really hiding, per se, but if you didn’t know what to look for, you might just scroll right past it. And skipping past would be a major shame, because the deals it contains are absolutely Wunder-Under-ful (sorry, not sorry for the lame joke). Align Leggings, running jackets, crop tops, pants, bike shorts, sports bras, and swimwear — you name it, it’s all available at a discounted price.

As with most sale sections, you’d be pressed to find some of the brand’s best-selling items, like their cult-favorite Align leggings, in a basic, black color. But if you’re willing to go for something a little bit bolder (read: tie-dye print or pretty pastels), you can find it there for a discounted price.

Ahead, 13 of the best sale — err, “made too much” — items on the Lululemon site. You’re welcome.

1 Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" Lululemon Size 0-20 $118 $79 See on Lululemon The one and only! This classic legging repeatedly makes “best of” lists — and for good reason. Here, it’s listed at the best of prices, too, at $39 off.

2 Zip-Top Crossbody Bag Lululemon $38 $29 See on Lululemon Lululemon has stepped up its accessory game in recent years. This crossbody bag is too cute — and practical too.

3 Align™ Cropped Tank Top Lululemon Size 0-20 $58 $49 See on Lululemon Complete your Align set with a matching (marked-down) tank top.

4 Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25" Luxtreme Lululemon Size 0-20 $98 $69 See on Lululemon The famous Wunder Under tights for under $70. Yes, this is real life.

5 Run All Day Backpack 13L Lululemon $118 $79 See on Lululemon A perfect running backpack, this will hold all of your active necessities and none of your buyer’s remorse.

6 Define Jacket Luon Lululemon Size 0-20 $118 $89 See on Lululemon Behold: one of the best running/gym jackets out there. And in such cute colors.

7 Perfectly Oversized Crew Lululemon Size 0-20 $108 $79 See on Lululemon You’re right, Lululemon, this oversized crew is perfect. Especially in this gorgeous, mustard color.

8 Invigorate High-Rise Short 8" Lululemon Size 0-20 $68 $49 See on Lululemon Spring is coming and it’s time to update the bike short collection.

9 Down for It All Vest Shine Lululemon Size 0-14 $148 $119 See on Lululemon This adorable vest is made for running, but could also be worn for running errands.

10 AirSupport Bra High Support Lululemon Size 32C-40D $98 $49 See on Lululemon Of course, you can never go wrong with a Lululemon sports bra. This one offers a ton of support in a wide range of sizes and colors.

11 Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie Lululemon $64 $29 See on Lululemon This beanie comes in an on-trend green. Pop it on to dressed up a sweatsuit or dress down a sweater and jeans.

12 Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" Lululemon Size 0-20 $128 $79 See on Lululemon Another great leggings option, the Power Thru Tight even comes in black and navy.