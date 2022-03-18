Fashion
Lululemon Has Killer Sales All Year Round, *If* You Know Where To Look
This is Wunder-ful for your leggings collection.
Lululemon’s wide range of activewear and athleisure falls firmly under the category: “items that are worth splurging on.” Still, that $100+ price tag can feel like handing over a small piece of your soul. And it seems like the beloved brand rarely ever offers a sale to bring down those costs.
Or does it?
Seasoned shoppers may have already noticed that Lululemon does, in fact, have a sale section — you just have to know where to find it. Instead of spelling it out for you in big SALE letters, the brand has a markdown section with a name more in line with its aesthetic: We Made Too Much.
It’s not really hiding, per se, but if you didn’t know what to look for, you might just scroll right past it. And skipping past would be a major shame, because the deals it contains are absolutely Wunder-Under-ful (sorry, not sorry for the lame joke). Align Leggings, running jackets, crop tops, pants, bike shorts, sports bras, and swimwear — you name it, it’s all available at a discounted price.
As with most sale sections, you’d be pressed to find some of the brand’s best-selling items, like their cult-favorite Align leggings, in a basic, black color. But if you’re willing to go for something a little bit bolder (read: tie-dye print or pretty pastels), you can find it there for a discounted price.
Ahead, 13 of the best sale — err, “made too much” — items on the Lululemon site. You’re welcome.
