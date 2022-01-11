Lululemon's New Ambassador Is A Tennis Legend In The Making

Lululemon is officially entering 2022 with a new ambassador on their roster. The brand just announced a partnership with star tennis player Leylah Fernandez, a 2021 US Open finalist who hails from Canada, Lululemon’s home country. With this announcement, Fernandez joins the ranks of such ambassadors as NBA star Jordan Clarkson and runners and activists Colleen Quigley and Mirna Valerio.

Well known and loved for their yoga wear, running pants, and famous leggings, the brand is expanding their offering to include a tennis collection for the first time ever. And naturally, Fernandez will be the face of the new designs.

Though not much information has been released about the collection itself as of yet, Lululemon said in a statement that it is “intentionally designed to move with athletes on the court.” No doubt Fernandez will put the pieces to the test at tennis matches across the globe.

Of Fernandez’s new ambassadorship, Lululemon shared: “Leylah represents what the Lululemon Ambassador community is all about. She is a force both on and off the court, and her physical and mental strength are inspiring a new generation of athletes and fans.”