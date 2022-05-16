Doja Cat has skyrocketed to mainstream fame since her “Mooo!” days: The artist has given us numerous back-to-back bops, from “Say So” — which took over everyone’s FYP last summer — to “Kiss Me More” earlier this year. So it’s not surprising that the artist walked away from Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards with not one, not two, but four awards, including Top R&B Album, Top R&B Artist and Top Viral Song. But arguably, what Doja really had everyone talking about — aside from her wins — was her dreamy surrealist outfit.

The “Juicy” rapper wore a black gown with a sleek velvet corset top that reached a point at the shoulders. The corset left the chest exposed, which the artist covered with silk illusion tulle and gold pasties courtesy of Agent Provocateur. She accessorized with gold, ear-shaped earrings and gold shoes with silver toes, as well as a small, Saturn-shaped handbag. She carried the aesthetic into her beauty look, which featured a smoky eye with gold liner as well as a sleek high pony.

The whole outfit was haute couture Schiaparelli and designed by Daniel Roseberry — a fitting choice for a rapper/singer who’s known for not only her excellent sense of style but also her quirky personality. It made Schiaparelli an ideal choice for the artist, and Doja looked absolutely regal to boot. Take a look at the full look below.