Doja Cat sees your “free the nipple” red carpet looks and she raises you one bustier dress that doesn’t even attempt to cover her nipples.

The singer, who just so happened to be nominated for three Grammy awards this year, brought her signature controversialist style to the annual show. She wowed in a see-through dress that flaunted every single one of her tattoos and left her nips completely visible.

Doja’s Barely-There Bustier Gown

Structural and totally sheer, Doja Cat’s dress was simple, yet utterly breathtaking. It came in a soft tan color that meshed perfectly with her skin tone, giving the overall look a decidedly naked appearance. The delicate, see-through fabric allowed for her patchwork of black tattoos to peek through.

With a bustier bodice, equipped with cups and boning, the number was seemingly intentionally designed to flaunt the wearer’s breasts — which Doja did unashamedly.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adding a pop of vibrant color that matched her lips (and the carpet she stood on)(and her hit single), the “Paint the Town Red” singer styled her gown with ultra-high, crimson pumps. She finished with glimmering crosses at her neck and swords on her ears.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Freshly-Inked Face

Doja has spent the last few years building on her now extensive tattoo collection. And on the Grammys red carpet, she revealed a few notable additions. She debuted two new face tattoos — one at her hairline and one under her eye — as well as a gothic cathedral that spanned her entire chest.

Although they appear to have been drawn on for the evening affair, I wouldn’t put it past Doja to put body modification on her Grammys mood board.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Throughout her discography, music videos, and even her tour’s set design, Doja heavily leans into themes of Catholicism, with divisive lyrics like “she the devil.” She continued the religious imagery with her new tattoos — faux or otherwise.

Her Drawn-On Micro Brows

While Doja Cat’s vibrant red lips are obviously the star of her glam look, her sharp, pencil-thin brows also made a major statement. Back in Aug. 2022, Doja shaved off her eyebrows and has been experimenting with her brows ever since.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Yep, Doja did that.

