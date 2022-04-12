During the Grammy Awards on Apr.4, all eyes were on Doja Cat. Not only did she command attention in her out-of-this-world Marilyn Monroe-inspired Versace dress and her platinum blonde hair, but also when she took home the best award for Best Pop Duo/Group performance for her hit track “Kiss Me More” alongside singer SZA. Once we finished obsessing over her exquisite red carpet ensemble, we couldn’t help but notice the 26-year-old’s ‘90s inspired makeup, especially her fluttering lashes. It turns out that you don’t have to break the bank to achieve Doja’s look, as it’s straight off the high street.

Celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Castillos revealed in an Instagram post that he used affordable brand, KISS lashes, to achieve Doja’s dazzling look. The best part? They cost under £10. the Kiss Luxtensions 04 Strip False Lashes, £7.99, are made out of real lash extension fibres and feature flat lash technology and a thin band, which gives it that lash extension feel without weighing your lashes down. The lashes can also be reused up to ten times so you really get a bang for your buck.

To complete the look, Castillas paired the lashes with frosted shades from Pat McGrath’s Mothership VII Divine Rose eyeshadow palette. Doja's Pamela Anderson-inspired thin eyebrows were etched with Benefit Cosmetics Precisely Brow Pencil and the 24-Hour Clear Setter Brow Gel. A beautiful blend of foundation, concealer, and setting powder as well as blush and highlighter from Pat McGrath’s collection gave the “Need To Know” singer an incredible glow. Castillas finished the look off with McGrath's pale pink Lust Gloss in Love Potion.

But none of the above would have been possible without a flawless base. Castillas first used The Ordinary's Squalane Cleanser to create a clean canvas. He then used the brand's Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 to hydrate Doja's skin. Both powerhouse serums were massaged into the skin with Solawave's Advanced Skin Wand with Red Light Therapy. And as a final step, then makeup artist used The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA to seal all of the moisture in.

Want to achieve Doja’s fire look? You can shop all the products below.

