Doja Cat Showed Off A Red-Hot Thong & Lingerie For Her New Single

Doja Cat is back, baby. Following her Jack Harlow collab “Just Us” and the Bond-esque “Born Again” with Raye and Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja is finally poised to enter a new era of her own. After months of teasing, her next album, Vie, is slated for a fall release.

The artist had dropped (and deleted) hints that she had music in the works since November 2024, before announcing in a since-deleted X post on Feb. 9 that Vie was officially on the way. Since then, she’s shared snippets of songs to her Instagram stories, and a handful of sexy shoots promoting the much-anticipated release. In line with Doja’s elusive energy surrounding the album, her most recent flicks could best be described as cheeky.

Doja’s Cheeky Bodysuit

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Doja described her upcoming album as “very pointed towards love, romance, and sex.” Her promo shoots so far certainly embrace those themes. On Aug. 13, she announced her upcoming single “Jealous Type” (out Aug. 21), and shared a pic in a very sexy, very cheeky ‘fit.

In a shot posted to Instagram, Doja posed with her back to the camera, showing off the tiny thong of her red and black bedazzled bodysuit. She wore sheer black pantyhose and a silver, sequined, cropped zebra print jacket over her shoulders as she stepped out of a cherry red Ferrari.

Doja’s Red Hot Lingerie

Doja has been painting the town red for a while. On Aug. 7, she shared an Instagram post advertising the “Vie Hotline,” with a phone number fans could call or text. The artist posed next to a limo in a set of maximalist lingerie.

Doja wore a lacy red bra and panties set, with matching garters and a strappy garter belt. She added a pair of glittery, maroon sleeves, adorned with giant red roses that wrapped around her like a shawl. Around her neck, she wore a blinged out necklace, with sparkling scarlet gems.