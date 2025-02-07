A surefire way to secure a hit on the Billboard charts? Get Doja Cat on the track. From Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” to Saweetie’s “Best Friend,” nearly everything the 29-year-old rapper touches turns to gold. Her latest major collab is with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on her latest single, “Born Again.”

In the track’s accompanying music video, the “Say So” songstress brought all the usual sartorial theatrics that she’s known for, including a cheeky thong corset and a subtle nod to witchcore.

Doja’s Thong Corset

Doja Cat never met a thong she didn’t like. The singer has performed on stage in thong bikinis and bodysuits on more than one occasion, and even spent her most recent birthday proudly rocking a G-string.

In the “Born Again” video, which was released on Feb. 7, Doja dons a lacy black bodysuit that boasted a structured corset bodice, a revealing sweetheart neckline, and a seriously high-cut silhouette that hit just above the hips.

From behind, the garment featured a lace-up back design.

She layered the spicy number atop a pair of sheer black pantyhose for extra coverage.

She sported the look as she stood with her wrists tied to a pole over a mountain of coal, much like a witch about to be burned at the stake.

She Channeled Her Inner Witch

The witch imagery didn’t end there. While delivering her verse to an audience of empty chairs, Doja sported an all-black prairie dress that seemed to take inspiration from the pilgrims, with a few modern updates. For starters, the garment featured a low-cut square neckline that left her cleavage (and cross necklace) on full display.

The dress also featured a major thigh-high slit, which definitely wouldn’t have been up to dress code standards in the 1630s.

She completed the look with a white bridal-inspired headpiece.

Lisa’s Looks Were Spicy, Too

Not to be outdone, Lisa also sported her fair share of revealing looks in the video, starting with a lacy sheer catsuit that totally exposed her panties.

She followed up the ‘fit with an equally-saucy see-through naked dress that substituted an intricate harness for underwear, and accessorized with a studded metal exposed bra on top.

The song may be called “Born Again,” but these looks are to die for.