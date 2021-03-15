Dove x Brother Vellies Are Here To Upgrade Your Hair Care Routine

Aurora James, founder of style brand Brother Vellies and creator of the 15 Percent Pledge initiative, has a major collaboration coming that takes her further into the beauty space. Enter the Dove x Brother Vellies Beauty Retreat Collection of hair care essentials.

James’ venture with Dove — which is set to launch this week — is a limited-edition three-piece hair accessory collection designed for treating breakage, restoring hydration, and soothing dry scalp woes. Each of the accessories — a scrunchie, headscarf, and pillowcase — is super chic and made with high-quality silk, a material known for being gentle on strands. These will be available in tandem with Dove’s new hair care products that also target each of the three concerns, bringing users a specially-formulated bundle of everything their strands need for TLC.

One Beauty Retreat bundle is the Breakage Remedy Collection, which features a pastel green silk scrunchie (that gives a firm hold while preventing breakage) along with a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-on treatment for $35 — all designed to both protect and rebuild the hair with ingredients like glycerin and lactic acid. The second set is the Hydration Spa Collection, which is $55 for a bronze silk headscarf and hyaluronic acid-spiked shampoo and conditioner for extra moisture. Then there’s the Dry Scalp Care Collection, which retails for $65 and features a silk pillowcase and a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-on treatment that all use niacinamide to soothe an irritated scalp.

While there’s not a set launch date yet, the collab is slated to launch the week of March 15. Sign up for updates on the Brother Vellies website so you can jump on the collection the second it’s available.