Dressing Nice Would Be So Much Easier If You Owned Any Of These 40 Chic Basics — & They're All Under $30

Imagine peeking into your closet and seeing nothing but stylish separates that you feel great in. Not only that, but let’s say that most of them can be dressed up or down and mixed and matched in a variety of ways to give you a nearly endless supply of elegant outfits. And let’s also say that you can look at this wardrobe and feel good about the amount of money you spent (or didn’t spend) on it. That’s the dream, right?

Well, I hope you’re sitting down because it’s my humble pleasure to tell you that the dream is within reach thanks to this list of chic basics that are all under $30. Not only will these pieces make dressing nice so much easier, but they’re all readily available on Amazon, which as you might know, is a fast and easy way to expand your wardrobe from the comfort of your home.

So, whether you’re a t-shirt and jeans person, or you prefer skirts and sweaters, or you like dresses you can slip on and go, you’ll find plenty of options here. Enjoy your scrolling, and if anyone needs me, I’ll just be clearing space in my closet for my next order of t-shirt dresses...and flowy tops…and drawstring pants.

1 These Classic Tank Tops That You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If a set of slim-fit tanks isn’t a wardrobe staple, I don’t know what is. They’re great for layering underneath a flannel or cardigan, or slipping on with shorts or linen pants when it’s sunny out. Among the dozens of color choices, you’ll find single colors and pairs of two stylish choices. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 A Versatile Cardigan Sweater That Adds A Layer Of Style To Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lightweight v-neck cardigan looks polished when buttoned-up and paired with a pencil skirt and blouse, but it can also be dressed down with jeans and a tee or tank for more low-key days. Along with a v-neckline, it’s shaped with ribbing at the cuffs and along the hem. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 This Swingy Pleated Top With A Flared Hem & Wrap-Style Silhouette ALLEGRACE V Neck Pleated Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Just a heads-up, the flirty shape of this pleated tunic will have you constantly tempted to twirl around when you wear it. The faux wrap neckline and flared hem give it a fun and fresh vibe, and the range of colors and patterns available make it a front-runner for your next night out. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

4 A Relaxed Dress That Will Take You From Spring To Fall Amazon Essentials Standard Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Layer this tank swing dress with leggings and a cardigan in the spring, keep it casual with tennis shoes or sandals in the summer, and bring back the leggings with boots and a long-sleeved tee underneath for fall. Among the choices, you’ll find solids and multiple patterns, so clear some room in your closet since you may be tempted to grab more than one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 An Effortless Button-Up Top That You Can Wear Anywhere Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic button-up shirt. With a variety of neutrals to choose form, and soft polyester/spandex blend material, it can be worn with the top buttons open and sleeves cuffed for a casual vibe or buttoned up for a more polished look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Satin Skirt With A Classic & Sophisticated Shape Verdusa High Waist Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A satin midi skirt is an elegant, timeless choice for your wardrobe, making this high-waisted version a steal you can wear for years to come. The knee-length hem works in any season, and the subtle flare adds a flirty touch. One reviewer crowned it, “Flowy princess vibes.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 An Adorable Babydoll-Style Blouse With Fluttery Sleeves Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This babydoll blouse has all the makings of your new favorite shirt; it’s light and airy, it has charming ruffles at the neck and sleeves, and it looks just as cute with jeans or shorts as it does with slacks or a dress skirt. Plus, among the prints and patterns, you’ll find dots, gingham, and even hearts in the mix. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 These High-Waisted Pants That Come In Every Color Of The Rainbow Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only are these high-waisted dress pants stretchy with an elastic waistband, but they have a sleek and sophisticated flare that looks great with heels. The fronts of the legs also have seams that give them extra polish. But the best part? The variety of colors includes brights, jewel tones, and pastels (though take note that some of the lighter shades are sheer, per the brand). Available sizes: Small — 5X

9 These Comfy Pants That Can Pass As Dress Pants Woman Within Knit Straight Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These knit pants have straight leg and elastic waistband, so they’re super cozy and comfy, and the kind of pants you can slip on in the morning and wear all day. Buyers especially loved that they have pockets, too, and one enthusiastic reviewer summed them up as, “soft, loose, flexible and lightweight.” Yes, please. Available sizes: Small — 6X Tall

10 This V-Neck Blouse With A Matching Belt That Ties At The Waist Milumia Tie Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon A well-placed bow can pull a whole outfit together, and case in point is this chic tie blouse that you can knot in multiple ways. It has a subtle v-neckline and loose batwing sleeves for a drapey, relaxed look. Among the prints and patterns, you’ll find dozens of solids along with romantic florals. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Sleeveless Midi Dress You Can Kick Back In All Summer Daily Ritual Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you dream about dresses you can pull on and go, then consider this sleeveless midi dress with a wide neckline and airy slits. The soft material makes it especially comfy, and it comes in both solids and heathered styles. Try it with white tennis shoes, sandals, or boots, belted or unbelted. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These Elegant CZ Studs — With Over 23K 5-Star Ratings — That Pass For The Real Thing Wssx Stainless Steel CZ Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These best-selling cubic zirconia stud earrings are right up there with gold hoops; they’re a must-have for most earring collections. Five pairs come in each set, ranging in size from 3mm to 8mm. They feature stainless steel studs that come in silver, rose gold, and yellow gold. Available sizes: 5

13 A Ruffled Blouse That Gives You T-Shirt Comfort But With Extra Charm Romwe Ruffle Hem Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Wear this casual ruffle hem blouse from the farmer’s market to a coffee date to a concert, and you’ll feel comfortable and cute the whole time thanks to its lightweight fabric and loose, asymmetrical hem that’s longer in the back. It goes great with leggings, distressed jeans, or denim shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Charming Chiffon Top That You Can Dress Up Or Down SheIn Chiffon Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Look closely and you’ll see some delightful details that give this chiffon blouse extra flair, like double-layered sleeves and a vertical stripe of lace down the front on some of the styles. A keyhole button at the back also pulls it all together, making this an elegant and versatile work-appropriate top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 These Wide-Leg Pants That Are As Comfy As Sweats Amazon Essentials Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These are the kind of casual, everyday pants you can wear around the house but won’t feel the need to change when you pop out for errands or coffee. They have a functional drawstring to ensure a comfy fit, and the wide leg looks great with tennis shoes, flats, and sandals. Add a denim jacket and you’ll be instantly ready for the day. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 An Easy Breezy T-Shirt Dress That’s Effortlessly Stylish MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tried-and-true t-shirt dress will be there for you through busy errand days, girls’ nights, and Netflix and chill sessions. Wear it on its own with sandals or tennies in the summer, or throw some leggings underneath and add a chunky sweater in the fall or winter. It comes in dozens of colors, prints, and patterns; there’s a style (or 10) for everyone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 These Racerback Tanks For Workouts & Everyday Layering Boao Racerback Tank Tops (4 Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear these racerback tanks over a sports bra for yoga or when you take your dog for a stroll, or slip them underneath an off-the-shoulder top for a chic layered look. With four to a pack, you can go for all unique colors, or snag a set of all-white or all-black basics. Available sizes: Small — Large

18 This Sleek, Slim-Fit Top With A Square Neckline MANGOPOP Square Neck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This slim-fitting blouse is the best of both worlds; it mimics the look of a bodysuit, but without the hassle of the bottom half. With a square neckline and the choice of long or short sleeves, you’ll be able to style it in countless ways. Be warned, as one reviewer said, “I absolutely love these shirts ... I ended up purchasing all colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 An Adorable Ruffle-Sleeved Dress — With Pockets Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If a polished, pretty dress with personality is your jam, then look no further than this ruffle sleeve dress. It’s a pull-on style with a swingy skirt, and layered, flowy sleeves. The available prints and patterns include solids, stripes, and florals, so it’ll get you through everything from a formal interview to wedding season. Available sizes: 14 — 26

20 This High-Waisted Wrap Skirt With A Boho Floral Print SheIn Wrap Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Feel flirty and fun in this high-waisted wrap midi skirt. The skirt fits securely around your waist with its zip-up closure. You can use the two strips of fabric to tie a stylish knot or bow as a way to finish off your look. It is made from 100% polyester, which makes it lightweight and super flowy. The bottom edge has a slight ruffle effect to it, as an added pop of flair. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 A Pair Of Work Pants That Are Actually High-Waisted Leggings SweatyRocks High Waisted Work Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take your work wardrobe to a whole new level of comfort and style when you’re sporting these high-waisted stretchy work pants. Made from a spandex and polyester blend, these pants will keep their shape and fit throughout the entirety of your day. The pants taper off and end at the ankle to show off your favorite pair of shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Chiffon Blouse That Can Easily Transition From Work To Happy Hour ACEVOG Bow Tie Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Feel professional during work hours while staying true to your fashionable self in this long-sleeve neck tie blouse. The blouse has dual layers to ensure it’s not see through, but the textured chiffon material keeps it lightweight and breathable. You don’t have to fuss with any buttons as this is a pull-over blouse. Tie a simple bow or knot with the neck tie strings to complete your outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 A Short Sleeve, Button-Up Shirt For A Business Casual Look JMSHIHUA Short Sleeve Collar Button Down Amazon $23 See On Amazon The versatility of this short-sleeve button-up shirt will make it a go-to fashion piece for multiple reasons. With a basic button closure that goes the whole way up the front of the blouse and the simple fold down collar, you can mix and match this shirt with a variety of your favorite outfits of the day. It’s also stretchy and breathable for added comfort. Available sizes: Small — 3X- Large

24 A Leopard Print Tunic For A Sassier Neutral ECOWISH Button Down Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon The v-neck cut of this animal print tunic adds an elegant and sleek look. You have the option to keep the sleeves long or to roll up the cuffs for more of a sharp, trendy look. It’s made from a cotton-polyester blend for a high-quality blouse that feels super soft against your skin. The relaxed fit keeps this stylish top feeling casual enough to wear on a daily basis. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

25 This Empire Waist Maxi Dress For Instantly Looking Put Together Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Go about your day in comfort and style when wearing this essential maxi dress. The elastic waistband defines the top area, giving the dress a great drape down to the ankle. And you’ll love the feel of the soft jersey against your skin. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Short Sleeve Tunic Top With Lace Detail VISLILY Lace Trim Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon The subtle lace trim at the bottom of this t-shirt tunic is an easy way to dress up any pair of jeans. If you’ve ever been in the mood to wear a t-shirt but have always wanted it to have a more feminine or fashionable look to it, this tunic is the solution you’ve been searching for. Available sizes: 14 — 28

27 This Faux Leather Tote With A Zippered Top ALARION Shoulder Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon This shoulder tote has a lovely, natural shine that makes this bag a stand-out accessory. The classic shape and style make it a timeless accessory. On the inside, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the sectioned-off compartments that make it easy to organize your daily necessities. The zippered top is a must for commuting or traveling, and you’ll appreciate the detachable long shoulder strap. Available styles: 3

28 A Button-Down, Lightweight Midi Dress Perfect For Spring & Summer Halife Button Down Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll be able to wear this button-down midi dress for a wide range of occasions and will love how many ways you can choose to style it. An added bonus this casual midi dress offers are the two pockets that are as functional as they are fashionable. The thin shoulder straps are also adjustable, so it’s easy to make sure you get the perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Pair Of Chunky, Gold Hoops That Make A Statement PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Jewelry is one of the easiest ways to add those finishing touches to an outfit, and these chunky, gold hoops make a great staple pair of earrings to have. Despite their thick shape, these gold-plated hoops are lightweight. It’s no wonder over 27,000 shoppers rated them five stars. Available sizes: 4

30 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Are Great For Being Active Or Lounging Around BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to the two side pockets on these high-waisted biker shorts, you’ll easily be able to hold onto items like your phone and keys. They are made of a polyester and spandex blend, so these biker shorts will stay fitted to your body while also being comfortably flexible. It also means they will wick away sweat and moisture from your body. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 This Trendy Blouse With A Ruffled Mock Neck Romwe Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Maintain a certain level of comfort while showcasing your sense of style with this ruffled mock neck blouse. That small attention to detail around the neck really draws attention upward. If you prefer to have your blouses more fitted, order your regular size. However, if you like a more loose and flowy blouse, go up a size or two to achieve that look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 An Essential Camisole With Adjustable Straps Evera B V Neck Cami Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon The versatility of this v-neck camisole will immediately turn this top into an every day staple of your wardrobe. It’s a classic cut and lightweight enough to wear on its own or layer underneath a jacket. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 An Elegant Chiffon Tank With Beautiful, Beaded Straps MANER Chiffon Beaded Strap Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon The simple pleated effect of this chiffon tank with beaded straps gives this top a beautiful drape. The flowy hem is super easy to wear over jeans or leggings, and the beaded straps give a pop of sparkle and elegance. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

34 This Long-Sleeve Dress With An Empire Drop Waist DB MOON Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long sleeve midi dress perfectly transitions from daytime to nighttime by simply switching out the accessories you’re using. There is a basic scoop neckline and an elastic waistband which add to the overall simplicity of this dress. Its functional pockets keep it feeling casual, flirty, and fun. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

35 A Knee-Length Pencil Skirt With Subtle Ruching GRACE KARIN Rouched Slim Fit Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This midi pencil skirt is a true classic for wearing to the office or a special occasion. It’s fitted with slight ruching that gives the skirt some visual texture, and you’ll be glad to know you can stock up in basically every color. It’s affordable enough to get your basic neutrals and a fun color or two. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Sleeveless Tunic That Won’t Wrinkle Timeson V Neck Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enjoy the timeless look of this V-neck sleeveless blouse that is as comfortable as it is fashionable. Its simple and classic design makes this blouse super versatile, and best of all, the polyester construction won’t wrinkle. Want to layer it? Take a softer approach by pairing it with a cardigan or make it a bit more hip by styling it with a bomber or leather jacket. It also looks great just rocking it solo. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This Bodycon Mini Dress That’s Super Comfortable Wenrine Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add this bodycon mini dress to your wardrobe and you’ll find yourself reaching for it all the time. It’s super comfortable thanks to its stretchy design, but the layers of ruching help it hold its shape throughout the day or night. It looks totally chic on its own with your favorite accessories, but it also plays well with layers. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 A Crossbody Purse That Is Trendy & Functional For Everyday Use AMELIE GALANTI Crossbody Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon This vegan leather crossbody purse comes with a detachable shoulder strap that lets you choose how you want to wear this bag. It’s wide enough to fit an iPad Mini, and it comes in several colorways so you can match any outfit. There are two inside compartments to organize your belongings and the top zips shut to keep everything securely inside. Available sizes: One size

39 This Lacey Tank Top That Adds Immediate Elegance To Any Outfit Berryou Lace Tank Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Feel effortlessly elegant in this lace crochet summer blouse. With its sleeveless design, you’ll feel airy and cool no matter the weather outside. The whole tank is covered in a beautiful lace pattern that belies its price tag. It also has a mock neck with a subtle scalloped edge that adds one last, small touch of sophistication. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

