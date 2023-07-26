We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The quintessential summer dress: floral printed with a breezy, mid-thigh hemline and slinky spaghetti straps. Though there are a few outliers, this tried and true style generally dominates summer wardrobes. But recently, another totally unexpected style has been trending on social media and picnic dates alike — and it’s straight out of the Victorian era.
Confused? Allow me to clue you in. In recent months, drop-waist dresses have been cropping up across brands like Dissh, For Love & Lemons, Free People, and more. As a result, the look is buzzing amongst fashion influencers across platforms. (This style from Abercrombie & Fitch, specifically, has a chokehold on Fashion TikTok.)
Essentially the dress version of low-rise jeans, these gowns boast a bodice that hits low on the hips instead of the smallest part of your waist, like traditional A-line dresses. The vintage-inspired silhouette is, in my humble Fashion Editor opinion, the chicest on the market right now.
The corset-inspired cut elevates even the most simple designs, bringing basic sun dresses, LBDs, and smocked midis squarely into high-fashion territory. This is evidenced by the options you can shop, right ahead. Keep on reading for the best drop-waist dresses on the internet, according to an editor.