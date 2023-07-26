Shopping

11 Drop-Waist Dresses That’ll Give Your Summer ‘Fit A Dose Of Elegance

Because Fashion TikTok said so.

drop-waist mini and maxi dresses
Courtesy of ASOS, For Love & Lemons, Dissh
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The quintessential summer dress: floral printed with a breezy, mid-thigh hemline and slinky spaghetti straps. Though there are a few outliers, this tried and true style generally dominates summer wardrobes. But recently, another totally unexpected style has been trending on social media and picnic dates alike — and it’s straight out of the Victorian era.

Confused? Allow me to clue you in. In recent months, drop-waist dresses have been cropping up across brands like Dissh, For Love & Lemons, Free People, and more. As a result, the look is buzzing amongst fashion influencers across platforms. (This style from Abercrombie & Fitch, specifically, has a chokehold on Fashion TikTok.)

Essentially the dress version of low-rise jeans, these gowns boast a bodice that hits low on the hips instead of the smallest part of your waist, like traditional A-line dresses. The vintage-inspired silhouette is, in my humble Fashion Editor opinion, the chicest on the market right now.

The corset-inspired cut elevates even the most simple designs, bringing basic sun dresses, LBDs, and smocked midis squarely into high-fashion territory. This is evidenced by the options you can shop, right ahead. Keep on reading for the best drop-waist dresses on the internet, according to an editor.

Classic Black

Last summer, this A&F design was so popular on TikTok, it sold out entirely. Now, it’s back — and in two stunning colorways (read: black and blue floral).

Whimsical Rosettes

A maximalist’s dream, this mini combines a bustier bodice, dainty floral print, and blush-colored rosettes for a modern take on the historic trend.

Strapless

Like Abercrombie’s fan-favorite maxi, this style boasts a fitted upper and billowy skirt. Its strapless design, however, gives the dressy look of a proper ball gown.

Kitschy Motifs

The little black dress, reimagined. Take the polished trend to more playful heights, with a cutesy heart print and summery smocking.

Belted

With a monochromatic belt, pleated cups, and a flouncy skirt, there’s no occasion this midi dress isn’t fit for.

Dainty Florals

Cottagecore 🤝 drop-waist trend. The combination is utterly delectable.

Artsy Hemline

An asymmetrical scarf hem gives this cotton dress an undeniably earthy feel. Perfect for a beach day, wouldn’t you agree?

Posh Plaids

Pop on this little plaid number and you’ll easily be the most stylish girl at brunch.

Ruffled

Washed in a vibrant shade of clementine, this midi is dramatic in the best way, thanks to the tiered skirt and elevated tie-dye print.

White-Bright

A dead ringer for Kylie Jenner’s ivory Alaïa dress, this simple white down gives an air of understated elegance.

Statement Smocking

I personally love smocking for its waist-snatching capabilities — and this Ganni number is no exception.