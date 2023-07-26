The quintessential summer dress: floral printed with a breezy, mid-thigh hemline and slinky spaghetti straps. Though there are a few outliers, this tried and true style generally dominates summer wardrobes. But recently, another totally unexpected style has been trending on social media and picnic dates alike — and it’s straight out of the Victorian era.

Confused? Allow me to clue you in. In recent months, drop-waist dresses have been cropping up across brands like Dissh, For Love & Lemons, Free People, and more. As a result, the look is buzzing amongst fashion influencers across platforms. (This style from Abercrombie & Fitch, specifically, has a chokehold on Fashion TikTok.)

Essentially the dress version of low-rise jeans, these gowns boast a bodice that hits low on the hips instead of the smallest part of your waist, like traditional A-line dresses. The vintage-inspired silhouette is, in my humble Fashion Editor opinion, the chicest on the market right now.

The corset-inspired cut elevates even the most simple designs, bringing basic sun dresses, LBDs, and smocked midis squarely into high-fashion territory. This is evidenced by the options you can shop, right ahead. Keep on reading for the best drop-waist dresses on the internet, according to an editor.

Classic Black Strappy Drop-Waist Maxi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Sizes XXS-XL $120 $102 See on Abercrombie & Fitch Last summer, this A&F design was so popular on TikTok, it sold out entirely. Now, it’s back — and in two stunning colorways (read: black and blue floral).

Whimsical Rosettes Layton Mini Dress For Love & Lemons Sizes XS-XL $269 $169.98 See on For Love & Lemons A maximalist’s dream, this mini combines a bustier bodice, dainty floral print, and blush-colored rosettes for a modern take on the historic trend.

Strapless Hyland Black Strapless Midi Dress Dissh Sizes 6-10 $179.99 See on Dissh Like Abercrombie’s fan-favorite maxi, this style boasts a fitted upper and billowy skirt. Its strapless design, however, gives the dressy look of a proper ball gown.

Kitschy Motifs Autumn Adeigbo Winnie Dress Shopbop Sizes 4, 10, 16 $425 See on Shopbop The little black dress, reimagined. Take the polished trend to more playful heights, with a cutesy heart print and summery smocking.

Belted Nicholas Drenica Drop Waist Corset Midi Dress Revolve Sizes 0-8 $498 See on Revolve With a monochromatic belt, pleated cups, and a flouncy skirt, there’s no occasion this midi dress isn’t fit for.

Dainty Florals Valeria Elasticated Dress Naya Rea Sizes 4-10 $520.42 See on Naya Rea Cottagecore 🤝 drop-waist trend. The combination is utterly delectable.

Artsy Hemline Verbena Midi Free People Sizes XS-XL $98 $79.95 See on Free People An asymmetrical scarf hem gives this cotton dress an undeniably earthy feel. Perfect for a beach day, wouldn’t you agree?

Posh Plaids ASOS DESIGN Curve Boucle Mini Smock Shirt Dress With Pephem In Pink ASOS Sizes 14-26 $66 See on ASOS Pop on this little plaid number and you’ll easily be the most stylish girl at brunch.

Ruffled SIKA Shannon Dress Shopbop Sizes 2-10 $425 $225 Washed in a vibrant shade of clementine, this midi is dramatic in the best way, thanks to the tiered skirt and elevated tie-dye print.