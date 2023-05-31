With the changing of the seasons, it appears as though your favorite celebs are also undergoing sartorial transformations. Some are more subtle, like Kendall Jenner embracing summer in skimpier and skimpier ‘fits (read: bikinis, bikinis, and more bikinis). Some evolutions are much more stark — like her little sis Kylie Jenner, who is seemingly entering a whole new fashion era.

You read that right: the younger reality star is in the middle of a major fashion metamorphosis. And while she can borrow from any one of her stylish siblings’ closets on the regular, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul seems to be taking style notes from a member of another famous family. Over Memorial Day weekend, Jenner continually channeled one of the biggest style stars of all-time: Princess Diana.

Jenner spent the long weekend in Paris, attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. In the days following the show, she was spotted out in the city wearing three sophisticated outfits. Each look felt incredibly far from her usual spicy staples (read: sheer or cut-out-laden garments) and more closely resembled the ankle-length, drop-waist dresses and posh skirt suits the late princess used to wear.

On Saturday, for example, Jenner wore an elegant, all-black ensemble. The dress featured a modified halter-neckline (a favorite of Princess Diana) and a fitted bodice that ballooned out into a long, breezy skirt. The LBD was a creation of Bottega Veneta, as were her sunglasses and woven Sardine bag, of which Kendall is also a fan. Like Diana herself (photos of that look ahead), Jenner completed the inky look with black pointed pumps.

The following day, Jenner stepped out in a similar drop-waist dress by Alaïa — fitted up top (due to bustier-style boning in the bodice) and billowy on bottom. Like the black, it also hit right above the ankles, a typical hemline for Princess Diana.

For another monochromatic moment, she merchandised the look with matching white accessories, including minimal Loewe sandals and The Row’s Margaux bag. The only contrasting detail was a pair of small black sunnies.

Later that night, Jenner stepped into yet another classy ‘fit: an ivory skirt suit. Though polished sets were a go-to of the late Royal, they’re a rarity in the closet of Kylie Jenner. Her iteration included a clean, cropped jacket that featured a lone-button closure and a mini skirt with a single pleat in the front.

This time around, she styled her white fit with black shades and ‘90s-inspired pumps nearly identical to a pair once worn by Princess Diana.

Jenner definitely incorporated more contemporary touches, including shorter hemlines, shoulder-baring sleeveless styles, and, in the case of the black dress, an exposed décolletage. Her ‘fits feel so nondescript compared to her usual dramatic, often logo-centric style, that they fall squarely into the buzzy “quiet luxury” trend, of which Princess Diana is the blueprint.

Though it may be inadvertent, the similarities between Jenner’s looks and Princess Diana’s are undeniable — all the way down to her signature kitten heel pumps.