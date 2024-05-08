Dua Lipa’s status as a fashion fixture has been cemented for quite some time now. Alongside longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the singer has consistently churned out memorable looks since her European debut in 2015. As a result, she’s become one of the most anticipated arrivals of any red carpet, but particularly the Met Gala.

Falling in line with this year’s “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit, Lipa went for a dark boudoir approach for the main event. Saying true to the look, she extended the same aesthetic to her afters ensemble — and turned out one of the best looks of the night.

Dua Lipa’s Rhinestone Bra

On Monday night, Dua Lip arrived to the post-gala party at New York City hotspot Hearsay. The party’s host, she wore a custom Marc Jacobs bra top (a styling choice she also utilized in 2023) that was fully embellished with rhinestones. Lipa paired the statement piece with belted trousers to balance the otherwise scandalous ensemble.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Her Showgirl Accessories

Even with her dazzling disco bra, Lipa’s show-stopping accompaniments were the star of the proverbial show. She fully committed to the boudoir theme with net, elbow-length gloves and a marled furry stole that replaced the boa she touted on the Met steps.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Styled by the latest addition to her team, Jahleel Weaver, the stylist cites Marc Jacob’s Fall/Winter ’94 collection as the touchstone of inspiration for the look. Replicating the archival outfit to a tee, Weaver completed the look with the same veiled, star-detailed hat from the original runway look.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

“Reawakening Fashion,” indeed.