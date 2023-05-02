On fashion’s biggest night, Dua Lipa served co-chair title well at the 2023 Met Gala in not one, but three iconic ‘fits.

To honor the late Karl Lagerfeld (the night’s honoree whose work will be showcased in the soon-to-be-public exhibit), the “Sweetest Pie” singer expertly dug into the archives of Chanel, one of the labels Lagerfeld helmed. After first arriving in a white ball gown from Chanel’s 1992 collection that served major Bridgerton boob, inside the venue Lipa changed into a sultry sheer vintage number circa 1995 (Lipa’s birth year).

Her Chanel streak continued well into the night for the gala’s equally-luxurious after-party. This time, however, she dipped into a more recent collection. From the label’s Spring 2022 collection, Lipa chose a look that was decidedly less formal: a black bra, which she wore as a shirt.

She paired the sporty top with long cycling shorts, which served major ‘80s athleisure vibes. She upped the Chanel ante with sheer tights covered in a smattering of double-C logos. As a final touch, Lipa slipped into pointed pumps with pearl-encrusted heels.

While Lipa’s Met Gala couture look was merchandised with a lone Tiffany & Co. necklace (though at 200 carats, it was massive), she did a sartorial 180 and accessorized to the nines for her after-party ‘fit.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In keeping with her outfit’s pearl theme (a favorite of gala attendees), the “Levitating” singer outfitted herself in layer upon layer of shimmering orbs via belts and Chanel logo chains. Some were slung along her waist and hips, while one pearl strand was even draped diagonally across Lipa’s torso. Her ‘fit was overloaded with pearls in the best possible way.

Truly, a style icon.