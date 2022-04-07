Dua Lipa is bringing back an early-aughts trend that you may have thought you would never see again. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday with a series of snaps, including one that showed off her totally exposed thong.

The exposed thong was a favorite look of the Y2K era. Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and more were fans of the trend. More recently, with the reemergence of early aughts fashion, everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber have taken the look for a spin. Unlike Lopez and Bieber, however, Lipa took it one step further and really went all-in. She chose a bright turquoise, stretch, lace thong not unlike the ones your drawers have likely been overflowing with since, well, 2001. Hanky Panky, for example, comes to mind.

Head-turning as her latest outfit choice might be, this is not the first time Dua Lipa has rocked the exposed thong look. She showed off a black G-string with a pair of loose jeans, and a graphic tee in back in October 2020, and continued supporting the underwear-as-outerwear look when she posted a photo to Instagram in January 2021 of a thong peeking out from under a low-slung skirt.

With a pair of low-rise jeans, square toe sandals, a baby tee, a mini Balenciaga bag, and yes, a thong pulled up to her hips for the world to see, Lipa is really doing the most to bring the look from two decades ago back. The only question is, will others follow suit?