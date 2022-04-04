Dua Lipa Wore A Strappy Bondage Bustier Dress On The Grammys Red Carpet

Dua Lipa’s butterfly outfit from last year’s Grammys was unforgettable, but her ‘22 look might already have it beat. Not only did the “Levitating” singer debut brand-new blonde locks on the red-carpet, but did so whilst sporting a truly jaw-dropping ensemble.

The singer went full dominatrix, strapped into a floor-length Versace bondage gown, complete with body harness-inspired detailing and a sheer, bustier bodice. Lipa sported a pile of gold chains around her neck and wrist, both glittering with chunky charms, stamped with the famous Versace Medusa logo.

The pop star leaned hard into the gilded aesthetic from her neck, all the way down to her her manicure. She covered her pointed claws in a liquid gold lacquer to match her metallic accessories. Iconic is simply an understatement; something Dua Lipa’s red-carpet style never is.

The Grammys red-carpet likely isn’t the last time we’ll see Lipa in a smokin’ hot lingerie-inspired look. She’s been sporting the trend nonstop as of late, growing especially fond of Mugler’s sheer designs. Thus far, Lipa has rocked the bustier look on her Future Nostalgia Tour and in the music video for “Sweetest Pie." She also sported a skin-tight Mugler mini (a Khloe Kardashian fav).

Dua, you got me in love again with these looks!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images