Over the years, Dua Lipa has tried her hand at all sorts of revealing styles, from cleavage-baring necklines to pantsless ensembles. Yet somehow, the A-lister constantly finds new ways to dominate the red carpet in barely-there outfits that always feel fresh.

Take her most recent look, for example. While attending the 50th Chaplin Award Gala on April 28, Lipa sported a stylishly risqué number that not only exposed her thong, but freed the nipple as well.

Dua’s Free-The-Nipple Moment

Before presenting film director Pedro Almodóvar with an honorary award, Lipa arrived to the Lincoln Center photo call in a form-fitting, ankle-length LBD. The dress, from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, featured broad shoulder pads and a deep V-neckline accented by a gold teardrop necklace (also from Schiaparelli) that expertly covered her cleavage.

However, the necklace was no match for the sheer diamond-shaped cutout pattern that adorned the dress from head to toe and most of her body on full display.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Further down the dress were a series of small stomach cutouts (six, to be exact) stacked one on top of the other. The cutouts carried from her sternum down past her belly button, each separated by a single gold bead.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Thong Was Totally Visible

When it comes to naked dressing, the trifecta of plunging necklines, exposed nipples, and visible undies reigns supreme. Fittingly, this spicy ensemble hit upon all three, with the see-through material revealing her black thong.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The “Illusion” singer completed the look with a pair of patent black leather slingbacks from the same collection, and keyhole drop earrings hammered in gold brass.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lipa commemorated the evening on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations to my wonderful, magical, dear friend Pedro Almodóvar!! What an honor it was to stand beside you last night as you received the 50th Chaplin Award.”

Not The First Time

If the Schiaparelli ‘fit gives you déjà vu, it’s probably because it’s a style Lipa has embraced before. In 2023, Lipa arrived to the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie in a similarly sheer dress that, once again, exposed her nipples and thong.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, the naked look still hits two years later.