For Dua Lipa, there’s just something about pants that make the garment so... unappealing. If you haven’t noticed, the pop star has a habit of leaving the house sans bottoms so frequently that the fashion faux pas has practically become her signature look. And now that she’s on tour, she’s taking the trend international.

Dua’s Pantsless Moment

Dua Lipa might just be the biggest supporter of the no-pants trend. In 2024 alone, the “Levitating” singer has gone pantsless in bookstores, fashion campaigns, and on set, and judging by her most recent Instagram post, it looks like she has no intention of stopping.

On Nov. 24, Lipa shared a carousel post commemorating her time on tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Included in the photo dump are several videos of the performer embracing her inner tourist at the Batu Caves Shrine, posing in front of the impressive structure in a black oversized graphic tee — and nothing else.

The shirt featured a black and white photo with an intricate doodle design displayed across the front, and dramatic, oversized sleeves that helped give some structure to the otherwise boxy tee.

Given that the casual top hit just below Lipa’s rump, the tee was able to double as a dress — a very short one, at that. She completed the look with a pair of knee-high maroon leather boots and a black shoulder bag.

“Thank you KL!!! ❣️ 2 very sweaty nights in your city!!!,” Lipa captioned the carousel.

She’s Taking The Look On Tour

Lipa’s most recent pantsless outing comes just a few weeks after her last barely-there moment. While taking her Radical Optimism Tour to Japan, the 29-year old sported the shortest pair of leather hot pants you’ve ever seen. The bottoms (if you can even call them that), boasted such a cheeky fit that Lipa had no choice but to wear sheer tights underneath.

She paired the micro shorts with a bright yellow button down cardigan, and accessorized with a grommet belt — her favorite add-on as of late — along with some slouchy black leather boots.

With only two tour stops left in 2024, don’t be surprised if you see Lipa rocking the no-pants look in Thailand and South Korea next.