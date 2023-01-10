Celebrity Beauty

Dua Lipa's Best Hair Moments From 2016-2023

From her bob to her blonde era.

Dua Lipa with long black wavy hair at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to experimenting with the hottest hair trends (long bob haircuts, platinum dye jobs, and more), Dua Lipa is one of the industry’s go-to muses. The singer is not afraid to change up her hairstyle and pulls off every single look. Click through to see her best.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

2016

Early in her career, Lipa’s hair was just a little past her shoulders and worn in effortless rocker waves.

