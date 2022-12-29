Dua Lipa isn’t a fan of minimalist manicures. (I’ve never actually talked to her about it, but I bet she would agree.) Trust me: As someone who always opts for intricate nail art and bright colors — never neutrals — I can spot another maximalist from a mile away. To prove my point, I scrolled deep into her Instagram, scouring through countless photo dumps to find the best Lipa manicures... of which there are many.
After sifting through everything that Lipa has posted to Instagram since her very first photo on July 11, 2019 (I’m dedicated, OK?), I’ve become an authority on her nails. As such, I can confidently say the pop star has rarely rocked a simple mani — if ever.
Though she once donned a classic French manicure, for the most part, the pop star prefers to put her own modern twist on the throwback look (she’s worn multicolored pastel tips and various chrome iterations). That’s about as simple as it gets, as Lipa has a clear penchant for 3D nail art, chrome nail colors, and all things rainbow.
Whether you’re also a bold manicure-lover or are simply in the mood for a visual feast, keep scrolling. Right ahead, proof of Lipa’s dedication to cool nail art.