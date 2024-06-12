Dua Lipa is living the ultimate rockstar life on the European leg of her Radical Optimism tour. Forget the idea of lounging in PJs between shows: This pop megastar is shooting music videos, partying with friends, and, of course, rocking out in some seriously fierce outfits.

It's clear that Lipa isn't afraid to take fashion risks, and her ability to pull off daring looks is undeniable. Whether she's singing and dancing her heart out on stage or attending a big, buzzy fashion show (like her recent appearance at Jacquemus in Capri, Italy), Lipa does it all with confidence and style — as proven by the recent series of photos she shared with her fans.

Dua’s Skin-Baring Leather Look

One image captured Lipa onstage, a vision in a leather bra and tiny shorts that screamed pop icon cool. Paired with a chunky silver chain necklace and her signature red hair, it was a look that demanded attention.

Leather, of course, isn't exactly new territory for Dua. Back in March, she also turned heads at the British Music Awards in a black leather shorts and bra set. She’s also been known to throw on a buttery, oversized jacket over some of her more casual looks (as evidenced here and here).

@dualipa

All The Key Details

This particular oufit, which was created by Chrome Hearts (one of Kim Kardashian’s favorite brands, too), featured a double dose of lace-up details, both on the side and front of the shorts as well as the front of the bralette — it was all very Coyote Ugly meets the social media era. A coordinating leather biker jacket completed the combination, with a cascade of silver chains adding a touch of rock & roll flair. The pieces were first spotted on the star back in March, but they now seem to be key parts of her tour wardrobe.

@dualipa

Lipa's dedication to rocking leather on stage proves she’s not afraid to command some serious attention. These fierce looks are a perfect embodiment of the "Radical Optimism" tour itself — a celebration of individuality and bold self-expression.