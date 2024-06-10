Dua Lipa is such a Jacquemus girl.

From attending Creative Director Simon Porte Jacquemus’s 2022 nuptials in the South of France to constantly being decked out in the brand’s latest pieces, the singer is the epitome of a brand muse.

Most recently, the “Houdini” singer celebrated Jacquemus’ 15-year anniversary by attending its “La Casa” Cruise Show at Casa Malaparte in Capri, Italy on Monday. Of course, Lipa and other guests like model Rosie Huntington Whiteley, were dressed in the brand from head to toe.

But like the trendsetter she is, her sheer two-tone ensemble was an unexpected color match made in sartorial heaven.

Dua’s Sheer Blue Jacquemus Gown

While boarding a yacht to the show’s seaside location, Lipa wore a free-flowing gown from the new collection in a soft turquoise that resembled the color of the ocean. Her floor-length dress was cut with a modest bateau neckline, balanced by daring side slits that gave it a chic coastal feel. It was also completely sheer in the sun, which put the singer’s undies in plain sight.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She matched her ultra-luxe bag to the same dark-red locks that marked the beginning of her new era, post-Future Nostalgia. Her sunglasses — also from the new lineup — were the same light blue shade as her dress.

According to a fashion fan account dedicated to the singer on Instagram called Dua Lipa’s Closet, she also sported an assortment of fine jewelry from Tiffany’s & Co in a “more is more” approach. (I’m talking giant diamond studs in each piercing.)

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The earrings in question were a pair of platinum diamond studs from Tiffany’s. While she wore a stack of equally stunning rings, including the white gold diamond link ring priced at $5,800, and two similar white-gold knot rings with a combined price tag of $16,900.

Shop Dua’s Colorful Outfit

For the “La Casa” collection, the brand took a see-now, buy-now approach. So if you’re hoping to get the look for yourself, the pieces are currently available for pre-order on the brand’s website. But like most runway pieces, they’re definitely an investment.

Lipa’s (unreleased) Jacquemus bag, the shoulder-bag version of the already popular Le Rond clutch, is the latest addition to the brand’s accessories collection. Its new silhouette will come in a range of colors — including a brick red shade that’s trending this season.

Lipa’s acetate sunglasses are also available for purchase. So if you’re not yet committed to wearing the blue and red color combo from head-to-toe, you can always start small by adding small pops of colors to a neutral look.

That said, with the warm weather months ahead, it’s only a matter of time before everyone embraces this dark-red and turquoise-blue color combination as a way to stand out. And when that happens, you must give credit to Ms. Lipa, herself.