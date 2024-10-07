Dua Lipa brought the heat — both musically and sartorially — during her turn at Austin City Limits over the weekend. The “Houdini” singer wowed fans not only with her headlining performance, but also with her outfit, which included a black leather corset and matching hot pants, along with lacy fishnet tights.

The bold look was everything you’d expect from Dua: daring, edgy, and unapologetically fashion-forward. With silver zipper details running down the corset and lace paneling adding a touch of texture, her ensemble struck the perfect balance between futuristic glam and grungy, rock-inspired style. Heeled leather boots and a chunky silver chain necklace, meanwhile, completed the look.

Dua’s Naked Dressing Tour

Dua Lipa’s black corset-and-hot pants combo was the centerpiece of her ACL ensemble, but it’s just the latest in a string of the star’s barely-there ’fits. Just last week, the “Dance the Night” singer posted photos and videos from a trip to London, including one showing off what appeared to be a beaded top that exposed a black satin triangle bra underneath.

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, just a couple of weeks ago, she stepped out in a pantsless red co-ord look, pairing it with gold hoops and black knee-high Tabi boots.

A couple of days after that, she stepped out wearing a red Thierry Mugler suit jacket featuring an asymmetrical neckline and plenty of padding, forgoing pants in favor of black tights.

Dua’s Love For Austin’s Local Gems

But her time in Austin wasn’t just about music — Dua made the most of her festival weekend by fully embracing Austin’s famed nightlife, stopping by the iconic Broken Spoke, a legendary honky tonk that’s been an Austin staple for more than 50 years.

Chic meets country cool — Dua fit right into Austin’s laid-back, eclectic vibe.