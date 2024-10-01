Dua Lipa Kicked Off Spooky SZN With A Goth-y Exposed Bra

Bikini season may be over, but Dua Lipa has skillfully figured out how to modify her signature style to accommodate the cold weather. Now that she has retired her collection of teeny tiny swimsuits for the summer, Lipa is embracing the exposed bra trend in the most autumnal way possible.

Dua’s Exposed Bra

On Sept. 30, the “Training Season” songstress took to Instagram to share some BTS photos from a recent trip to London. Throughout the post, the 29-year-old wore a variety of comfy cardigans, oversized leather jackets, and knee-high boots, a clear signal that she has traded in her summery sheer dresses and plunging halter tops in favor of fall fashion staples. But don’t worry, because her naked looks aren’t gone for good.

In the first post of the carousel, Lipa posed for a selfie video while wearing an all-black see-through top that gives off major gothic witch vibes. Only the “top” isn’t really a top at all — made almost entirely from beaded straps that hang loosely across her chest, the blouse looked more like one long necklace than a shirt.

With such little fabric to work with, Lipa had no choice but to add an extra layer underneath. Clearly, coverage wasn’t all that important to her, though, because the pop star leaned into the spooky season style even further with a black satin triangle bra.

It’s good to see the cold weather hasn’t extinguished Lipa’s penchant for naked trends. If anything, the all-black look paired with her fiery red hair prove she’s mastered the art of transitioning summer pieces into fall fashion.

Dua Forgot To Wear Pants

Speaking of naked trends, the carousel post also included a photo of the “Dance the Night” singer sporting an archival Thierry Mugler suit jacket, black leather boots, and a pair of black sheer tights in lieu of proper bottoms.

You can take the girl out of summer, but you can’t take the summer out of the girl.

Other Exposed Bra Moments

Don’t be surprised if you see even more exposed bra looks from Lipa as the weather cools down. Just a few weeks ago on Sept. 21, the singer walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in a plunging black top that left her crystal chainmail bra totally exposed.

While others are leaning into the seasonal change with preppy schoolgirl skirts and oversized sweaters, Dua Lipa is approaching fall fashion with as little clothes as possible.