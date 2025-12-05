The Vacanza Queen is at it again. Dua Lipa is everyone’s favorite globe-trotting pop star. Plus, the “Levitating” singer manages to bring the vacation mindset to every destination, even if she’s there on a work trip.

Over the past year, Lipa has spent most of her time on tour for her 2024 album Radical Optimism. She kicked off December with a string of performances in Mexico City. But even with a packed schedule, Lipa found time to enjoy CDMX — and of course, she shared a few vacay snaps (and ‘fits) on Instagram.

Dua’s Midriff-Baring Top

Lipa dressed to impress on her CDMX trip. In an Instagram photo dump, posted Dec. 3, the “Houdini” singer shared some backstage pics from her shows at GNP Seguros Stadium. In the snaps, Lipa posed with boxes of equipment in an airy boho blouse.

Lipa went braless in the pink tie-front top, which featured lace detailing.The plunging shirt tied in a bow below her bust, and then flared outward, showing off her midriff. She paired it with simple black pants.

The singer leveled up her look with some luxe accessories, including an oversized leather belt and a black shoulder bag from Schiaparelli. She got playful with her jewelry, sporting chunky bangles on both wrists and a long gold rope necklace. Oversized shades added another glamorous touch.

Dua’s Night-Out Minidress

Lipa made the most of her time between CDMX performances. In her photo dump, she shared photos of her trip itinerary — grabbing drinks with friends, experiencing the local art scene, and cozying up to her fiancé, Callum Turner. She even made time to hit the town, stepping out in a lacy slip dress.

The black nighty featured see-through black lace along her neckline, hem, and obliques. White lace lined the side cutouts — plus, a another sheer panel below her bust featured the same white material.

Lipa kept her night-out accessories to a minimum, pairing the black mini with small hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa, please drop your vacation packing list, please and thank you.