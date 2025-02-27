Dua Lipa is almost always on vacation — even when she’s working. Whether traveling the globe on tour or just relaxing, the singer makes time to explore every country she can. Naturally, she’s nailed the art of travel attire, like in her latest post.

On Feb. 26, Lipa shared an Instagram photo dump with snapshots from her brief time back home in London, right before she heads to Australia to continue her Radical Optimism Tour. As usual, she provided a slew of outfits in her slideshow, including a look that proved she can’t stop wearing the fan-favorite “ugly” retro shoes: Moon Boots.

Dua’s Chunky Boots

In one of her many new photos, Lipa shared a mirror selfie of what appeared to be a cozy rehearsal outfit. She wore an oversized black track jacket with a zipped-up turtleneck collar, gray nylon sleeves, and a metallic racing stripe. She paired her top with flowing, baggy jeans in a dark denim wash.

Her retro footwear emphasized the cozy vibes. Lipa wore a pair of tan ankle-high Moon Boots, complete with the brand’s bold red logo and lace trims.

Dua Lipa / Instagram

Dua’s Love Of Moon Boots

Lipa has proven herself to be a Moon Boots loyalist, especially in the cold winter months where they come in handy.

She wore the ankle-high boots back in 2022 while rehearsing for the Future Nostalgia Tour, this time in a vibrant red shade, and paired it with an equally bold blue puffer bomber jacket. She completed the look with muted white cargo pants, and carried a plush baby blue crossbody bag with a gold chain.

Dua Lipa / Instagram

In December, she wore another pair when she spent the holidays back home in London, as seen in another one of her Instagram slideshows. This time, she donned Moon Boots made of furry fabric, with a brown cowhide print, white platform, yellow logo, and oodles of black laces tying it all together.

Dua Lipa / Instagram

Lipa paired these boots with a more rock star-inspired ensemble, wearing an oversized black leather puffer jacket with extra poof and a tan fur-lined hood. Underneath, she wore a simple black tee and shiny leggings, allowing the Moon Boots to shine.