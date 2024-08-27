Dua Lipa Rocked 4 Different Bikini Looks On Her Birthday Vacay

Nobody does their birthday better than Dua Lipa. The “Illusion” singer jetted off to Ibiza to ring in another trip around the sun on Aug. 22 with her friends and boyfriend Callum Turner, and judging by the photos, the trip was one for the books.

Of course, where there’s a beach, there’s bound to be a bikini — or two, or three. In Dua’s case, the pop star sported at least four two-piece sets on her vacay (that we know of), and even exposed her bra a few times, too. When in Ibiza, right?

Dua’s Floral Bikini

The Argylle actor shared highlights from her birthday getaway via Instagram on Aug. 26, and the carousel post is filled with swimsuit pics, starting with a brown floral bikini top that she paired with a white lacy sheer skirt.

“Never not having fun,” she captioned the post.

In a later photo, she donned a white tank top over the ensemble for a monochromatic look.

All Red Everything

In another picture, Dua matched her swimsuit to a blazing red hair with a red and white frilly gingham bikini and a pair of burgundy Gucci sunglasses.

Her sister, Rina, also sported a red two-piece in the snap, making the color scheme a family affair.

Bikini As A Bra

Dua’s third bikini moment made a subtle appearance in the photo dump, as her top was layered underneath a white embroidered button down and hidden behind a glass of wine.

She completed the causal look by tucking the unbuttoned shirt into a pair of relaxed denim shorts.

Coquette Chic

In the second-to-last photo, Dua traded in her signature bikini look for a red bralette with white lacy trim and a tiny rosette in the center. She also wore a pair of matching high-waisted booty shorts and black Puma sneakers.

Birthday Suit

Dua wore so many bikinis on vacation, she couldn’t fit them all into one photo dump. In an Aug. 22 post commemorating her birthday, the “Levitating” songstress posed in an orange Gucci two-piece and a shiny sheer top while holding a bouquet of balloons.

“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈,” she wrote in the caption.

Sheer Celebration

Though she didn’t wear a bikini to her birthday party, she did have her lingerie on full display underneath a see-through midi dress from Findikoglu’s Spring/Summer 2023 LFW collection.

This was clearly an intentional decision on Dua’s part, because the crimson fabric she wore around her neck was actually styled underneath the daring dress for more coverage on the runway.

She shared pics from the party in a separate post on Aug. 23, writing, “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun ❤️‍🔥.”