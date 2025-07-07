Dua Lipa Wore Her Nakedest Looks For Fourth Of July Weekend

If anyone knows how to make the most of a long weekend, it’s pop sensation and vacation connoisseur Dua Lipa. The British-born singer gave Americans a run for their money with her packed July 4th weekend schedule. The jet-setting star might be anywhere but the United States, but her spicy vacation wardrobe set off fashion fireworks worthy of the most extravagant Independence Day celebration.

Dua’s Itty Bitty Micro Bikinis

If you were saving your sexiest bikinis for a special occasion, July 4th is the moment to show them off. Lipa certainly did, sporting not one, but two teeny micro bikinis over the long weekend.

The “Houdini” singer kicked off her vacation in Spain on Friday, in a black string bikini with metallic silver polka dot print. In a July 4 Instagram post, she showed off the scanty top and matching high-cut bottoms, which she wore under a see-through black skirt with silver beading. Never one to leave a look half-finished, Lipa accessorized with dainty silver necklaces and rings, and a wavy silver cuff bracelet.

The party didn’t stop there. On July 5, Lipa shared a post flaunting yet another sultry swimwear look. This itty-bitty bikini featured a glittery cheetah print, and the ultra-thin strings tied behind her neck and on her hips. She accessorized with another set of chunky bracelets — this time, in gold.

So See-Through

Whether your ideal July 4th involves partying hard, or some long overdue R&R, Lipa provided some outfit inspo for any and all occasions. For a night out on the town on July 5, the singer chose a black lace dress that revealed her undies, for a formal-yet-frisky look.

Sheer can be casual, too. In a prime example, Lipa threw a see-through, silver sequin dress over a cutesy bikini with crochet cherry ties for a July 6 Instagram post. With flowing sleeves, and a keyhole neckline lined with silver chains, Lipa turned her glam mini dress into a perfectly relaxed beach cover-up.

Dua’s Back-To-Work Couture

Just like the rest of us, Lipa returned to work on July 7. Unlike the rest of us, the international pop star’s job took her to Paris, where she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Lipa’s return-to-office wear took an avant-garde turn. The singer wore a sculptural, white Schiaparelli gown, in a head-to-toe feather-like texture. The dress featured long sleeves and a modest neckline, with a keyhole cutout and thigh-high slit added a revealing touch.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She coupled the look with simple black heels, and pair of striking silver and black statement earrings.